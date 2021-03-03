Kenosha City Council rejects probationary cabaret license for troubled bar

During the Feb. 22 committee meeting, police said the bar had advertisements calling on deejays for birthday parties. Manager Brandon Holmes claimed the flyers were promotions for deejays who either give him a play list of music that is streamed by him via “clouding”, but that no deejays were present on site. Holmes said the tavern squad visited him three weekends in a row only to see there were no deejays. Police allege Holmes himself was a deejay, which he denied.

“At what point does it become harassment?” he said.

Lt. Desiree Farchione, however, said his advertisements for parties calling for deejays led to residents and business owners to complain and for police to investigate.

“The community around you sees (those parties) and they immediately respond by either calling the mayor or calling the police department because they know that you do not have a cabaret license,” she said. “That’s why the tavern squad is sent out.”

‘Calmer music’ could be played