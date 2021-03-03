Kenosha City Council rejects probationary cabaret license for troubled bar

The operators of a tavern on 60th Street won’t be allowed to hold live entertainment any time soon after the Kenosha City Council voted to deny a license request this week.
The council voted 15-0 without discussion or deliberation, rejecting the probationary cabaret license for MVP Sports Bar, 3214 60th St. Adverse recommendations from law enforcement and the city attorney’s office included noise and traffic congestion in the neighborhood, the lack of available parking, past licensing violations and a history of disturbances and security deficiencies.
Lindsay Post, who lives just doors down from the bar said she and her son continue to be awakened by honking horns, screaming, yelling and fighting in the streets at closing time.
“We should not be discussing a cabaret license tonight,” she said before the vote Monday night. “We should be discussing taking their liquor license away.”
Much of the discussions came a week earlier in the committee for Licenses and Permits, which voted 5-0 to reject the license and recommended denial.
Late last year, the police “tavern squad” was called to investigate private parties at the bar, including some in which patrons complained they were charged money at the door to attend. The parties were reportedly hosted with live deejays, an activity prohibited without a cabaret license.
During the Feb. 22 committee meeting, police said the bar had advertisements calling on deejays for birthday parties. Manager Brandon Holmes claimed the flyers were promotions for deejays who either give him a play list of music that is streamed by him via “clouding”, but that no deejays were present on site. Holmes said the tavern squad visited him three weekends in a row only to see there were no deejays. Police allege Holmes himself was a deejay, which he denied.
“At what point does it become harassment?” he said.
Lt. Desiree Farchione, however, said his advertisements for parties calling for deejays led to residents and business owners to complain and for police to investigate.
“The community around you sees (those parties) and they immediately respond by either calling the mayor or calling the police department because they know that you do not have a cabaret license,” she said. “That’s why the tavern squad is sent out.”
‘Calmer music’ could be played
Holmes apologized saying he was not aware people were calling authorities, but contended that if he had a probationary cabaret license he would have control over the type of acts and that he could play “calmer music” that would take them out of a “hyped up” mode. Holmes said he wants to bring jazz performers and hold open mic and poetry nights, but can’t without the license.
A year and a half ago, the bar’s cabaret license was unanimously revoked by the City Council 15 days after a June 30 shooting inside left a man critically injured. Patrons stampeded out the door as the shots rang out.
Those memories were still fresh committee members minds. And, they were reminded again, when police responded to a shooting in the earlier hours of Jan. 10 outside the bar. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm, according to police correspondence to the committee.
Ald. Rollin Pizzala, who represents the district where the tavern is located, called attention to bar owners who said the violence would not happen again.
“I don’t see any change. Nothing has changed in the last two years,” he said alluding to traffic and security concerns.
Holmes challenged Pizzala saying there were “no facts of any kind” linking the bar to the recent incidents and it’s not just MVP generating noise and traffic.
Ald. Shayna Griffin, the committee’s newest member, however, said it was clear the bar needed to do more work before they could receive a probationary license.
“I’m sitting here listening to everything that you’re saying and you need to really build better relationships with your neighbors and the police,” she said. “I just know that you can do better with what you have right now so that you can get a cabaret license.”