Kenosha City Council votes for resolution in support of non-partisan election administration

The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly for a symbolic resolution in support of local non-partisan election officials Monday evening.

The resolution sponsored by Ald. Curt Wilson passed 16 to 1 with Ald. David Mau providing the sole dissenting vote.

“(We) believe our community has been well-served by the current system of non-partisan election administration governed by the Wisconsin Election Commission, managed by our city clerk/treasurer, and administered by our friends and neighbors who serve as election inspectors,” the adopted resolution reads. (These) election officials played a critical role in making the 2020 election safe, secure, and accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The resolution — co-sponsored by Alds. Daniel Prozanski, Jan Michalski, Rollin Pizzala, Holly Kangas, Ruth Dyson, Keith Rosenberg and Brandi Feree — also states that since the 2020 general election “some in our society have attempted to bully, threaten, and undermine nonpartisan election administrators, making it harder for election officials to do their jobs, and reducing faith in the electoral process in a manner that hurts the health of our democracy.”

Looking forward to the 2022 general election and beyond, the City Council reaffirmed “our conviction that non-partisan election officials like our city clerk/treasurer, City of Kenosha election inspectors, and the Wisconsin Election Commission are best equipped to preside over free and fair elections, and should do so without the fear of threats and intimidation.”

With the resolution’s passage, the City Council expressed “full confidence” in the non-partisan elected officials and called on state lawmakers to “cease all attempts to undermine, disrupt, or revoke Wisconsin Election Commission’s authority over Wisconsin elections, as well as the authority of municipal clerks.”

However, Mau said he did not feel comfortable voting for the resolution.

“It’s kind of strange to me that we would make a resolution and suddenly expect that in the future no one will ever have any questions about an election,” Mau said.

He continued: “It’s definitely the right of all citizens to question any elected officials, any election inspectors. This is a whole gambit of people that citizens don’t know personally and we’re asking them to have full confidence. That just doesn’t sit well with me and doesn’t make any sense. There’s also things on here that are mentioned like threatening, bullying. I’m not sure why we need to have a resolution for that when those things are already illegal. If somebody is threatening an election official that’s a matter for the law. Citizens definitely have the right to question and it’s been done by both political parties for years many, many times over the years going back to the beginning of our country or probably the beginning of the city.”

In response, Wilson said he "doesn’t see anywhere in this resolution that takes away any person’s right to question our election process.”

“What we have going on is a whole bunch of idiots challenging democracy in our country, in our state and in our community. Even those folks have the right to say that. But, I think it’s important that all the volunteers that work on Election Day for the city clerk and the city staff that administer all these elections to let them know that 'hey, we don’t condone that kind of activity' and we welcome your volunteerism to work as poll watchers or inspectors in our elections,” he said.

Ald. Anthony Kennedy said “it’s a shame that we have to do this. It really is. It’s a shame that we have to take these kinds of steps.”

“Do you as an alderperson who is going to press ‘yes’ or ‘no’, do you express confidence in our city clerk, treasurer, election inspectors, Wisconsin’s system of non-partisan election administration led by the Wisconsin Election Commission?” Kennedy asked. “And finally, do you support our friends and neighbors who serve as election inspectors and local election officials including our city clerk, treasurer and city staff? ... I’m going to proudly vote ‘yes’ on this but it’s sad that we have to even be at this point.”

Prozanski cited a recent New York University survey that found many poll workers across the nation are quitting, and that about one out of six have been threatened personally.

“I think that expressing our support not only for our paid city staff that make sure and ensure that these elections are run fairly and accurately — it’s amazing to see them work — but the countless volunteers and people that are from our neighborhoods that come out to work the polls and showing them that we support them as well. ... Telling our poll workers we support them and value what they do and that when there are threats made that we won’t stand for it. That this is not a place for that.”