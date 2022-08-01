Kenosha City Council votes overwhelmingly for advisory referendum on marijuana this fall

The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly in support of an advisory referendum to measure public opinion on marijuana use Monday evening.

The City Council voted 14 to 3 for the resolution sponsored by Ald. Anthony Kennedy and co-sponsored by Alds. Jan Michalski, David Mau, Brandi Feree, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Kelly Mackay.

It passed the city's Public Safety & Welfare Committee unanimously last week. Alds. Dominic Ruffalo, Holly Kangas and Ruth Dyson voted against it Monday.

The advisory referendum aims to measure public opinion on allowing adults 21 and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities and imposing a tax on the sale of the drug.

The question that will appear on ballots is the following: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?”

No matter the results, the referendum will not legalize the drug in Kenosha. The results will instead be sent to state lawmakers currently debating medical marijuana and full legalization of the drug.

“Kenosha is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring communities in Illinois are increasingly capitalizing on,” the resolution reads.

It also states that “legalization would undercut the illicit market, and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe.”

More than half of states across the nation, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.

Kenosha County residents voted to legalize medical marijuana in an advisory referendum in 2018 with 56,000 votes, or 88% of the ballots cast.

The state Legislature in Madison is currently considering a handful of bills on marijuana.

According to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.

A Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February 2022, found 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.

Support and opposition

Kennedy said it's important to gauge public opinion on the matter and the results could "be helpful to the process in Madison."

Kennedy said all the resolution does is ask people in the city "whether they think legalization should occur," he said.

"This will be an advisory referendum. It does not bind the state legislature to do anything. But again, there is bi-partisan support for some type of legalization or medical use of marijuana in Madison. I was hoping that this, if passed in the City of Kenosha with a referendum, would help that process."

Michalski echoed Kennedy's sentiments and said it's "inevitable" the state will legalize the drug in some form.

"I'm here to simply say by passing this resolution we are giving the City of Kenosha residents and voters a voice," he said. "We are giving them a chance to let legislators in Madison know how we feel about it."

Ald. Daniel Prozanscki said public referendums are one of the best ways to learn what voters think.

"It's about as democratic as you can get," he said.

However, Ruffalo said he is strongly opposed to the resolution and by extension any future legalization of recreational marijuana. Ruffalo said as the "voice of the person in recovery" he believes marijuana is a gate-way drug.

"We're not doing anybody any favors by legalizing it," he said. He also said the referendum is a way for Democrats to get more folks to the polls this fall.

"This smells like the Wisconsin Democratic Party," he said. "This is just to get people to the polls. ... In my mind that's all it is."

Kangas expressed similar sentiments about what she said are the dangers of legalized recreational marijuana.

"If this was medical marijuana I would support it. Because it's recreational, I won't," she said.

This is a developing story.