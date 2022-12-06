Kenosha City Council weighs salary increases for next mayor, municipal judge in coming years

The Kenosha City Council will vote later this month on whether to increase the salary of the city's next mayor and its municipal judge.

The first reading of the proposal passed the City Council Monday night with a voice vote. The matter will come up for a final vote Dec. 19.

According to the ordinance, the next mayor of Kenosha, who will take office in 2024, would receive a salary of $9,916.66 the third Tuesday of each month that year. The amount would then increase over the next three years. Effective in April 2025, the mayor would receive a salary of $10,214.16 per month. Effective in April 2026, the mayor would receive a salary of $10,520.59 per month. And effective in April 2027, the mayor would receive of $10,836.20 per month.

Mayor John Antaramian is currently receiving salary of $7,477 per month, an amount set to increase to $7,589 per month starting in April 2023.

The mayor would also receive the same benefits as department heads, except for sick leave or vacation accrual. After completion of a four-year term, a former mayor who initially took office after Jan. 1, 2024, would be eligible for the same level of city-provided health insurance available to retired department heads, from the age of 60 years to the eligibility of the former mayor for Medicare benefits from the federal government.

"This is something I think is important as we move into the future," Antaramian told the Public Works Committee late last month. "As you all know, the salary does not go into effect until the new mayor is elected. The salary for Kenosha has been, I believe, on the low side in dealing with some of our counterparts. I think it's important that we get the salary raised to a level that is realistic as to what the mayor of this community should be getting."

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said the ordinance change "puts us on a plane of other cities our size." He also said leaders of corporations and politicians in Washington, D.C., are paid far more.

"I think it's well-deserved and I think it should have happened before," Ruffalo said. "This will make this position look more attractive (to the next mayor)."

However, Ald. David Mau said he's against the ordinance at that Public Works Committee meeting.

"For other employees, for other staff, I think it's important to see what other cities pay the staff. I think it's important to be competitive otherwise we're not going to have staff," Mau said. "When it comes to a mayor, I don't think anybody is running for mayor to get that extra few thousand dollars or that extra pay raise."

Ald. Anthony Kennedy said he's opposed to raising the salary.

"I don't want political professionals running the City of Kenosha," Kennedy said. "I want people who run for mayor to be people who care about this city. I want people who run for mayor to have calling to do it. I want the person who is running for mayor to do it because they have a desire to see the city grow, to continue to provide quality of life to our constituents. The idea that you can't get that unless you pay a lot more money, I'm sorry, I'm not accepting that, yet."

Judge's salary would jump

Compensation of the position of municipal judge would also increase if the ordinance is passed. The Municipal Court adjudicates all non-criminal traffic and local ordinance violations in the city. Overall, the Municipal Court handles between 15,000 to 20,000 citations annually. Michael Easton is the current Municipal Court judge with a salary of $70,600 per annum, which will rise to $72,012 in 2023.

According to the proposed ordinance in April 2024, the municipal judge would receive a salary receive a salary of $74,172.36 per annum.

Effective in April 2025, the municipal judge would receive a salary of $76,397.53. Effective in April 2026, the municipal judge would receive a salary of 78,689.46 per annum. And finally, effective in April 2027, the municipal judge would receive a salary of $81,050.14 per annum.