Kenosha Coalition announces dynamic response effort for violence prevention in schools

A dynamic new system to protect students and staff in Kenosha County schools from violence has been launched to help prevent and identify threats.

The School Threat Assessment Coalition of Kenosha announced the system Friday morning at the Kenosha Unified School District's Educational Support Center.

The system encourages county-wide use of Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines, a research-based threat assessment tool. An integral component involves aligning everyone involved in the decision-making so the same assessment, principles and language are applied by all involved.

The coalition seeks to enhance that decision-making by sharing vital information where legally allowable.

It aims to promote the utilization of consequences, where appropriate, to the fullest extent of the law. When legal consequences are not appropriate, it calls for school and community resources to be utilized to alleviate circumstances that could lead to future acts of violence.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul was joined by local leaders in announcing the innovative system Friday. It's the first such effort in the state.

"The kind of work being done by the School Threat Assessment Coalition of Kenosha can help stop targeted violence from happening," Kaul said. "Thank you to the members of this multidisciplinary coalition for helping to keep kids in Kenosha safe."

"These kinds of proactive efforts are what we need to do to be doing to keep our kids as safe as possible," he said.

Among those involved in the effort and at the press conference were Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Kenosha Unified School District Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock, Westosha Central High School District Administrator John Gendron and Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen.

Leadership from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Kenosha Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Police Department also attended, along with KUSD School Board members.

"Kenosha County is a frontrunner in this work designed to align the community in decision making and support related to school violence," Graveley said. "Our overarching goal is aligning community partners in an effort to keep our students and educators safe throughout Kenosha County."

Graveley said "this is a unique coalition" which includes law enforcement agencies, the district attorney's office, schools and social services who "meet together in common in these cases."

"We've cast about nationally, and there is no grouping of individuals in the entire country that has gone as far as we have — common trainings, common coalitions, regular meetings to talk about best practices. We are a pioneer in this particular effort," Graveley said.

"The key for us is to use evidence-based decision-making — both to assess each individual case, in other words to figure out how to rank the threat and what resources should come, but also then to bring resources as early as possible to bear in these cases, he said.

"Early intervention is an absolute key to keeping our schools safer, bringing resources at the earliest possible stage that we see warning signs or danger signs about future tragedies. Those interventions can really be accomplished by doing this. ... We're conscious, all of our agencies are conscious, that while we're in these positions, these are our watch," Graveley said.

Larsen said the coalition's efforts are "an enormous step forward" toward ensuring that "our academic institutions are as safe as possible."

"Far too often as law enforcement we've become accustomed to responding to violent acts that have already occurred. We hope to reduce this need. While there's never a guarantee that Kenosha County will be immune to school violence, the alignment of the community partnerships that CSTAG creates provides the best chance for early detection and intervention when a threat becomes known," Larsen said.

Kerkman expressed similar sentiments and pledged the county's support for the effort.

"I commend all of the partners from the different agencies and organizations across the county for coming together to address the issue of school violence," Kerkman said. "I’m hopeful that, by working collaboratively, we can implement effective strategies to promote safety in our schools."

Kerkman said this is a coalition "trying to be proactive and not reactive."

The new system took about three years to create because of delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Local leaders hope such a system can now be more quickly implemented in nearby Racine and Walworth counties to help protect students and staff there.

"I think this is a strong coalition of our stakeholders here in Kenosha County and hopefully we can duplicate it across the state," Kerkman added.

Graveley said "word has gotten out" to other municipalities, and school districts, including those in Racine County, have already begun replicating the system.

"I don't expect anyone else to spend three years working on it," he said.

Community members are encouraged to speak up and speak out when they see or hear something of concern. Reports can be made to law enforcement, schools or via the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT reporting app at speakup.widoj.gov/ and tip form at p3campus.com/tipform.aspx?ID=5150.