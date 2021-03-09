Kenosha committee votes to extend local mask ordinance through May 27

Kenosha’s mask ordinance could be extended through May 27 according to a recommendation approved by a city committee Monday night.
Following a public hearing, the Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted 4-0 to extend the wearing of face coverings in the city, but two months shorter than proposed last month. Ald. Bill Siel, who authored the original ordinance last fall, recommended an extension to the sunset date to July 31. Under the ordinance currently in effect, the mask mandate ends March 31.
The ordinance was approved in November in an effort to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. It requires those older than five years of age to wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city. Masks must also be worn on public transportation or riding in taxis, private care service or ridesharing while in Kenosha.
No relaxing yet
Siel acknowledged that since November the situation has changed, but “not yet to the point of relaxing and letting down” the ordinance.
“The biggest news of the day is that the … parties who have been vaccinated can now safely co-mingle without the use of masks (while indoors),” he said referring to the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines issued on Monday that allow only those fully vaccinated to go without masks when with others who are also fully vaccinated.
The CDC still urges that vaccinated individuals wear masks in public and while interacting with those who have not been vaccinated, as well as, avoiding large gatherings. As of last week, 40,568 vaccine doses have been administered in Kenosha County, said Siel citing the division of health’s report.
“That’s a promising sign,” he said.
On Nov. 2, the frequency of COVID-19 cases was at 31.79 to 99.85 cases per 1,000 people. That has since dropped to an average of one to four cases per 1,000 people, he said. Siel said he believes a combination of health and safety practices being followed in the community has led to the decrease.
“The community deserves the credit for this,” he said.
While the state’s own mask mandate in effect faces an uncertain future, Siel said he liked the “extra layer of protection” the city’s ordinance offers.
Tie to benchmarks
Ald. David Bogdala who spoke at the public hearing said he believes in the effectiveness of mask wearing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. He said because of the frequency of confirmed cases in the fall, passing the ordinance was the right thing to do.
“We were at an extremely high peak and as you can see from that point, the numbers continue to come down,” said Bogdala, who recommended the May 27 sunset with benchmarks tied to vaccinations.
More than 6,000 administered per week over the last five weeks, he said. As of March 2, 58 percent of people 65 years of age and older have received at least one round of the vaccine, with 32 percent having completed the vaccination series.
“That’s a great thing and we as alderpersons need to continue to do what we can to encourage people to get the vaccine because I truly believe that’s the way we get out of this (pandemic),” he said. He said he believes that given the current pace, it’s possible for the county to vaccinate more than 122,000 by May 27.
“I think vaccinations is key. I think if we continue on this pace, we’re going to be out of this,” he said.
He said the shorter sunset duration would also send a message to businesses “that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” The May 27 sunset date precedes Memorial Day weekend.
“(It) says a lot to business owners, our constituents, the residents of this city and this county that we’re going to get back to normal,” he said.
During the hearing, correspondences read into the record showed those favoring the mask ordinance outnumbered those who opposed to it, 11-5.
Ald. Jan Michalski said ideally he would like an ordinance with benchmarks that would trigger the cancellation of mask wearing automatically.
“But that would be a rather extensive change to the ordinance,” he said, before supporting the May 27 end date. The City Council is expected to consider the recommendation at its March 15 meeting.