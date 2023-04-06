The Kenosha County Board approved County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s two nominees to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission Wednesday night.

Supervisors voted 12 to 9 for Brian Gonzales, a retired Kenosha Police officer, and 15 to 6 in favor of Xavier Solis, a local attorney.

Gonzales, of Kenosha, will fill the seat vacated by Tyler Arentz. Solis, of Bristol, will fill the seat vacated by Brian Martinez. Both men will serve without pay through March 31, 2026.

The commission was designed to reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of the county as determined by the most recent census information.

Kerkman's decision to choose Gonzales and Xolis earlier this year drew backlash from local religious and civil rights leaders as well as commission members. Members of Congregations United to Serve Humanity, Leaders of Kenosha and Black Leaders Organizing Communities demonstrated against the appointments.

Two commission members, Derrell Greene and Brad Backer, resigned within days of each other in protest of Kerkman’s picks. A third member, Mimi Yang, would resign shortly after, citing time restraints.

Tami Rongstad, Kerkman's chief of staff, praised both Gonzales and Solis before the votes.

"As a retired minority law enforcement officer, Mr. Gonzales will bring valuable first-hand knowledge and experience to the commission and will provide a perspective which has been previously unrepresented in the REEC conversation on race and policing," Rongstad said.

Rongstad said Solis has an inspirational story.

"Mr. Solis grew up in a low-income family. Despite not graduating from high school in the traditional manner he became the first in his family to graduate from college and went on to attend law school and earn his doctorate," Rongstad said. "He has a strong interest in children's advocacy and civil rights. As a defense attorney, Mr. Solis represents folks everyday whose experiences the REEC is actively concerned with improving, especially representing low-income clients."

Supervisors react

Supervisor Terry Rose spoke out against Gonzales during Wednesday's meeting.

Gonzales, who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff a year ago, is the officer who shot and killed Michael E. Bell in 2004 and later wrote a book detailing the fatal shooting that led to a libel lawsuit by Bell’s father. The suit was dismissed, however, Bell’s father is appealing the decision.

"I cannot support this nominee this evening and I urge you to reject the nominee Mr. Gonzales," Rose said.

Rose said he took issue with portions of Gonzales's self-published book “A Fateful Two Minutes” that details his reaction to Bell’s shooting in 2004.

"I don't think that what I have read, words of himself, are such that this board should support," Rose said. "I'm deeply troubled and I think you should be also when he writes immediately after shooting Mr. Bell Jr. 'Yahoo. I did it. I cheered inside of my head as though I'd scored the winning touchdown.' Those words are contrary to American values, the sanctity of life, the ethics of Judeo-Christian religion and I don't think that these kind of words should be supported by this kind of board. There are many good law enforcement officers in this community who could be appointed to this committee and serve honorably. They don't have baggage that Mr. Gonzales does. They don't have a career record where the City of Kenosha paid almost $2 million for his error of judgement."

Rose said insurance companies and communities don't "give away money because somebody demands it" but they "give away money because of legal responsibility shown in this situation."

Rose also said Gonzales expressed to the board that he "never in his lifetime seen racism in this community."

"I would suggest to this board that we need to appoint somebody with 20/20 vision," Rose said.

However, Supervisor Tim Stocker said he's heard "a lot of quotes that have not been accurate" and "I've heard a quote from a book taken out of context in an effort to destroy a man who wants to serve us."

Stocker said Gonzales is a "good guy" who will "do a good job and represent us well."

Supervisor Amanda Nedweski voted for both appointments. Nedweski said she believes they were treated unfairly.

"I just wanted to thank Mr. Gonzales and Mr. Solis for putting in your applications and for your service to this community," Nedweski said. "I am disappointed in the amount of disrespect that you have been shown by this community during this process. I thank you for sticking it out."

During public comments Lori Hawkins of CUSH spoke out against both Gonzales and Solis.

"The work of this commission was designed to focus on systemic problems and to analyze racial equity in the context of various systems in Kenosha County including law enforcement, justice, physical and mental health, education, housing and economic opportunity," Hawkins said. "I ask this board to recognize the spirit of the REEC and reject the two appointments before you this evening in favor other current applicants who recognize the need for this commission and who have dedicated themselves to equity work in other spaces in the past."

Pamela Mundling spoke in favor of them.

"I think they're two wonderful gentlemen with diverse backgrounds," Mundling said. "They have different skill sets. One was a police officer who had to make a tragic decision and has overcome it and works to help other police officers in that situation overcome that terrible stigma and tragedy. And the other one works with the community to help give people an opportunity to be represented with legal assistance."

Nominees address board

When questioned by a supervisor on whether he believes racism exists in our community, Gonzales said "prejudices exist amongst people, absolutely."

"Prejudices are amongst people of all nations. Prejudices are amongst people of all kinds whether it be Christians against Catholics, whether it be Catholics against Muslims, whether it be something like that. There's always some sort of prejudicism against people," Gonzales said. "Considering I've been a police officer for 25 years I've worked in every part of this city, literally every part of this city. Twenty years I spent on third shift law enforcement. I saw people at their highest and of course I saw people at their lowest. I've had many conversations with people of color. .. I've had conversation after conversation. I've been able to help people at their lowest form."

Solis also addressed supervisors.

"Every morning I wake up I go and I work," Solis said. "I'm in the trenches every day. I'm in court, regardless of what race my client is and I represent everyone. I will fight to make sure that they are treated with respect and they are treated equally under the law and under the Constitution. I do that on a daily basis."

The commission's mission, according to the county website, aims to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research and education to implement transformative ideas born of research and community engagement.

The nine-member commission, created in 2021, is comprised of seven commissioners appointed by the county executive and two supervisors appointed by the County Board chair. Three seats remain vacant, including one term that expires on Dec. 31, 2023, and two that expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

The other four current members of the commission include Justin Crosby, Elizabeth Garcia, Supervisor Daniel Gaschke and Supervisor Brian Thomas. March 24 was the deadline to apply or nominate candidates to apply for the vacant positions.