Kenosha County Board Supervisor David Celebre resigns from position

A Kenosha County Board Supervisor has resigned from his position.

On Wednesday, Supervisor David Celebre announced his resignation in a letter sent to Board Chairman John O’Day, County Executive Jim Kreuser, County Clerk Regi Bachochin and Kenosha Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone III.

Celebre represented the county’s 5th District for eight years.

“It has recently come to my attention that a potential conflict of interest may exist between my acting as a Kenosha County Board Supervisor and my role as an attorney in cases where I am appointed by the court,” Celebre’s resignation letter reads.

“Since I am initially compensated by the county before it recoups my fee, I wish to avoid the appearance of any impropriety that may be drawn between my acting as a County Board Supervisor and as a court-appointed attorney.”

Celebre said he’s on a list of local practicing attorneys who accept court appointments for people in need of counsel but do not meet the state-authored requirements for being public defender eligible.

“For those, in essence, who fall between the cracks, the court appoints an attorney at a rate set by the county below market value in order to have the person represented by counsel rather than having to go through court on his or her own,” he said. “That amount is paid by the county to counsel and then recouped by the county.”

Celebre also said he did vote on the rate set for attorneys as part of the Clerk of Courts budget while on the County Board.

“When it was brought to my attention that having voted on this (that) it doesn’t look right, I wished to avoid any appearance of impropriety, and I withdrew, resigned from the board,” he said.

The county may attempt to get reimbursed by clients who use such attorneys with payment plans but is not always successful.

"Was there a violation? I am not aware, but I wasn't involved in the discussions of his resignation. I just received the letter," Bachochin said.

Bachochin said Corporation Counsel would know more about that matter.

Cardamone, Kreuser and Circuit Court Clerk Rebecca Matoska-Mentink could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

