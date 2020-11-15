Kenosha County Board switching to virtual meeting format through April

“I’m a strong supporter of in-person. I like it. I like the citizen comments. I like the ability to have face-to-face meetings with my fellow County Board supervisors. I think it’s important. It’s part of a democracy,” he said. “The issue is we’re in such uncharted waters, such different times. It may come to pass we may not be able to function as a County Board if we don’t have quorums, if we don’t have the necessary people in attendance.”

Mask wearing

The resolution also noted that — despite the state mandate currently in place until Nov. 21 requiring that masks be worn indoors in public gatherings — some continue to disregard the orders.

Supervisor Ron Frederick took it a step further and called out fellow elected officials, including Gentz, who was earlier criticized by members of the public for not wearing a mask.

“I come to these meetings, and five or six (supervisors) won’t even put a mask on,” Frederick said. “OK, you’re jeopardizing everybody in this room … I wear a mask, everybody else wears a mask. I’m expected to come in this room … (Supervisor Erin) Decker, won’t wear one, I guess because the President won’t wear one,” said Frederick. “ So, I got to jeopardize my health and everybody else in this room for the five or six that won’t even wear a mask. That’s why I want this thing virtual.”

