Kenosha County Board switching to virtual meeting format through April

Recognizing potential health risks of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kenosha County Board, its standing committees and associated advisory boards are switching to an all-virtual format through April of next year.
The board approved the change, temporarily suspending its rules for in-person attendance at a special meeint Thursday, the same night it approved the bonding authority to fund capital projects in the 2021 budget.
The board voted 14-2 in favor of providing for virtual attendance of supervisors, staff and the public in response to issues of health and safety amid COVID-19. The meetings had already been offered virtually for the public to watch via live videostream and through phone-in teleconference
The board’s first meeting under the new rules will take place Tuesday. Public comments, according to the resolution, would occur through written correspondence, rather than voiced.
The County Board and its committees have been meeting in person with the public in attendance, at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
During the early days of the pandemic in the spring, the board met in its chambers in the Administration Building but later switched to the Job Center, where supervisors could be seated farther apart in observing the necessary social distancing recommended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some opposed change
While a majority of the board present at Thursday’s meeting was in favor of virtual attendance, some were not, including Supervisor Terry Rose. Rose argued that, without the full board in attendance for the item in question, it would not have the necessary two-thirds members to vote on the to approve rule change. The board has 23 members.
Rose originally called to adjourn the meeting before motioning to refer the item back to the legislative and executive committees for discussion.
“It can’t pass tonight under any circumstances,” he said, before voting against the change. His motion later failed.
Supervisor Jeff Gentz also voted against the change because he believed that — because the board would be voting electronically and remotely — it constitutes a change in the rules and thus requires a two-thirds majority of the full board.
Limited-time change
Corporation Counsel Jose Cardamone, however, said that since the resolution involved a “time-limited suspension” of the rules, it simply required a two-thirds majority vote of the board present.
Supervisor William Grady said that, while he supports in-person attendance, the pandemic has forced government bodies to adjust. He was in support of the recommendation as long as it had a sunset clause and the possibility to extend if warranted.
“I’m a strong supporter of in-person. I like it. I like the citizen comments. I like the ability to have face-to-face meetings with my fellow County Board supervisors. I think it’s important. It’s part of a democracy,” he said. “The issue is we’re in such uncharted waters, such different times. It may come to pass we may not be able to function as a County Board if we don’t have quorums, if we don’t have the necessary people in attendance.”
Mask wearing
The resolution also noted that — despite the state mandate currently in place until Nov. 21 requiring that masks be worn indoors in public gatherings — some continue to disregard the orders.
Supervisor Ron Frederick took it a step further and called out fellow elected officials, including Gentz, who was earlier criticized by members of the public for not wearing a mask.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
“I come to these meetings, and five or six (supervisors) won’t even put a mask on,” Frederick said. “OK, you’re jeopardizing everybody in this room … I wear a mask, everybody else wears a mask. I’m expected to come in this room … (Supervisor Erin) Decker, won’t wear one, I guess because the President won’t wear one,” said Frederick. “ So, I got to jeopardize my health and everybody else in this room for the five or six that won’t even wear a mask. That’s why I want this thing virtual.”
