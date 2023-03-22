If you're trying to access TikTok using Kenosha County's public Wi-Fi in the coming days, you won't be able to.

The Kenosha County Board voted 23-0 Tuesday night banning access to the popular video-sharing mobile app on its wireless networks, including its free public WiFi, and any county-owned tech device used by employees with the exception of designated equipment for law enforcement performing investigations for the Sheriff's Department.

"This exempts Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, should they need access to TikTok for investigation or whatever means they need to use it for keeping Kenosha County safe," said Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who co-sponsored the resolution along with Supervisor Erin Decker.

The policy aims to thwart the app’s ability to harvest large amounts of data that often includes when, where and how users conduct activities on the internet.

"We're dealing with our day-to-day operations here in Kenosha County and it affects lots of people. Folks who are paying their property taxes or submitting court documents; oftentimes, sealed court documents, sensitive documents," Rodriguez said. "It's important that we keep our residents safe and it's important that we keep our county's IT infrastructure safe, as well."

With the passage of the policy, the county information technology team would use special software to effectively block the app from being accessed by any county-owned device that is not exempt, according to Shawn Smith, the county's chief information officer.

"The real danger, or you know, where the majority of the challenges come in are really on mobile devices — iPads, phones, where you install the app. The (TikTok) website, while there is some risk, at times, there, it's not the same level because you're not sharing the same amount of information," he said.

The ban would not affect app users who are interacting with it on their own data plans or private mobile networks. County employees and anyone else using a non-county network to access the internet download or interact with the app would not be blocked.

As of last year, the app had 94 million users in the U.S. as of last year. The app is owned by ByteDance Ltd., which also has a subsidiary partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party, according to the resolution.

"Under a 2017 Chinese law, any and all businesses operating within China ... are obligated to provide data, any data, that the Chinese government requests on demand," Rodriguez said.

Although TikTok has operations in the U.S., they are still mandated to share data they mine in the U.S. with the Chinese government, according to Rodriguez.

The county is now in step with the state, which banned the use and access of TikTok on state-owned devices in January. Shortly afterward, the University of Wisconsin System, which includes UW-Parkside in Somers, implemented a similar policy. Wisconsin is among the more than 20 states to have barred the use of TikTok on government devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

In recent weeks, President Joe Biden issued his own mandate that would require federal agencies to ensure they do not have the app on any federal devices, which would include federal vendors, and removing them from such devices by the end of the month. In addition, bipartisan legislation federal level has now been proposed that could enforce a ban on TikTok altogether in the U.S.

