Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman has been appointed to serve on the National Association of Counties’ Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee, her office announced Wednesday.

As a member of the committee, Kerkman will participate in monthly conference calls and will represent the committee in person at the national association’s annual conference in Austin, Texas, in July, and at the organization’s Legislative Conference in 2024.

“Public safety was one of the foremost concerns that I focused upon when I was elected as County Executive, and it remains a top priority for me,” Kerkman said in a release.

The Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee focuses on all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control and civil disturbances.

More information on the steering committee can be found at https://www.naco.org/advocacy/policies-and committees/justice-public-safety-steering-committee