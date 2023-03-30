Kenosha-area and southeast Wisconsin leaders in law enforcement met in an inaugural summit to discuss how they can better collaborate on public safety issues that included the ongoing opioid crisis, human trafficking and multi-jurisdictional communications during large-scale emergencies.

Participating in Wednesday’s summit, for which Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman was host, were: Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Chief James Heller, Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, Wisconsin State Patrol (Southeast region) Capt. Bradley Ocain and Carthage College Director of Public Safety Michael Polzin, a former Racine Police Department officer.

Inaugural summit

The agency’s top cops met with Kerkman during the two-hour session which concluded with a press conference in her office at the county’s Administration Building, 1010 56th St.

“I just wanted to say, today is the first time bringing everybody together with law enforcement partners both at the state level and our local level because it’s important,” Kerkman said. “Public safety is something that I think our constituents talk about every single day.”

The agency representatives, along with Kerkman, held a roundtable discussion focusing on the opioid crisis as the county has had 48 confirmed deaths last year “and 29 pending cases right now,” she said.

Patton, Smetana and Zoerner sit on county-sponsored panels tasked with halting the proliferation of opioids locally and determining how funds from a multimillion dollar national settlement with pharmaceuticals will be applied to do just that.

Among the early recommendations from the county’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Panel, which also includes county human services officials and others who began meeting in January, is the creation and hiring of a prevention specialist. Other recommendations will be forthcoming.

“We are working right now with (human resources) and finance on the job descriptions and the dollar amount and where the person will come into the county so that we can have (the position) hired before the beginning of the (2023-24) school year,” Kerkman said. “This is really critical.”

Prevention specialist

Kerkman said the plan is to have the specialist in place so that school districts in western half of the county and the Kenosha Unified School District can collaborate on prevention plans and strategies.

“This is just the first step because we know the crisis that we’re facing is more than just preventative,” she said. “We need treatment and then into recovery. It is many folks and the people around this table have been instrumental.”

Heller said that UW-Parkside, the campus has installed Narcan boxes in all of its buildings. Narcan, also known as naloxone, when delivered in a timely manner can reverse an opioid overdose and prevent deaths. It works by blocking the effects of the opioid and restoring a person’s breathing. Polzin said Carthage has also undergone similar training in administering Narcan.

Grosz said while he is in charge of a smaller community the opioid epidemic is not just a big city problem.

“It’s a problem across every jurisdiction and we’ve been hit hard with it at time, as well,” he said.

Grosz said it is through community and county partnerships that Twin Lakes has been able to keep up its public safety response to opioids.

“So, that’s when why, you know, meetings like this one are important to all get on the same page and work together,” he said.

Addressing human trafficking

While the issue of human trafficking is not always at the forefront, it continues to have an effect on the county, according to Kerkman.

“We have an interstate that runs through with motels and hotels … major shopping (centers),” she said.

The sex trafficking, however, should not be among the commercial enterprises, according to law enforcement partners.

Smetana, whose community directly borders Illinois, said that his department has coordinated with local and federal operations to halt human trafficking.

“I think that the important thing, going after not only the people that are sucked into this job, into that human trafficking for the sex trades …(who may) be the victims on the other end, but I think what we’ve been concentrating on is apprehending some of the `johns’, some of the source for that trafficking,” Smetana said.

Patton said the city’s involvement in stopping human trafficking was initiated as it aimed to stop internet crimes against children, one that included a campaign with its popular police dog, Iris, who is specially trained in electronics detection. An officer was originally assigned to investigate internet crimes along with other duties, but Patton said that such investigations have now become a full-time job.

“We thought that this was something that we uncover and work on,” Patton said. “Now, we’re realizing that this something that we absolutely have to address with as much resources as possible.”

According to Zoerner human trafficking cases are often difficult to detect on the surface during a routine traffic stop and more training for law enforcement is needed. He said he has relied on expertise from Pleasant Prairie and the summit serves as a place for law enforcement to keep the issue at the forefront.

The summit also addressed the county’s plan for “after incident” evaluations, particularly large scale emergency management responses. Following budget hearings in November the County Board approved up to $150,000 to hire a consultant that would be charged with reviewing various responses to major incidents, including the police-shooting of Jacob Blake, but also natural disasters.

Jensen Hughes’ Hillard Heintze risk assessment consultant will be working with local public safety officials, which include fire, emergency management “and all the people sitting around this table,” said Kerkman.

“So that we can have a better roadmap going forward,” she said.

Communicating during large-scale responses

Law enforcement leaders also shared how they continue to collaborate and communicate during emergency management situations.

“I think it’s identifying things that could benefit us all, that we’re all doing on a single piece of paper,” said Patton “How can we make a one-stop shop where we’re all part of the process.”

Patton and Zoerner said currently, the departments are looking to identifying software that will allow various departments and agencies responding to emergencies to coordinate communications.

“So, we’re trying to identify software that will allow all of us to fall under the same umbrella,” Patton said. “Other counties have done it.”

In the case of an active shooter at a city school, for instance, Kenosha police would not be the only agency responding, he said. Software, such as ReadyOp, which enables secure sharing of data among law enforcement agencies, is among the options and was used the August 2020 riots and civil unrest to coordinate communications, he said.

“But it’s going to be every agency that can hear that call that’s going to be responding,” he said.

