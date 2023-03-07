The Kenosha County Executive’s Office is now accepting applications and nominations of individuals to fill two vacant seats on the county’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

The appointments are to fill out a term that expires Dec. 31, 2023, and another that expires Dec. 31, 2024.

“With these seats vacant, I am reopening the application process to provide an opportunity for anyone who may have missed the last round of applications to also be considered,” said County Executive Samantha Kerkman on Tuesday.

The selection process was re-opened on Monday following the resignations of commissioners Brad Backer and Derrell Greene over the weekend.The application deadline is March 17. Individuals who are nominated by others will be contacted by the County Executive’s Office and provided with the application materials.

As outlined in a resolution adopted by the County Board in 2021, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.

More details about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it and the application and nomination forms, are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2123/Racial-and-Ethnic-Equity-Commission or by contacting the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600 or County.Executive@kenoshacounty.org.

VIDEO GALLERY: From the "Moving Forward to Sustainable Change" forum Kindness Week forum introduction Kindness Week forum: Building Our Future Kindness Week forum: Coalition for Dismantling Racism Kindness Week forum: Congregations United to Serve Humanity Kindness Week forum: Forward Latino Kindness Week forum: Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission Kindness Week Forum: Leaders of Kenosha Kindness Week forum: Kenosha NAACP Kindness Week forum: City of Kenosha Action Road Map Remembering the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr., Kindness Week founder