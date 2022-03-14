Kenosha County Finance Committee recommends no increase to Kenosha County sheriff's salary for 2023

A proposed increase in the salary for Kenosha County sheriff has been pushed back a year by a county committee.

According to a county administrative recommendation, the sheriff was to have received a 2.74 percent salary bump — from $114,472 in 2022 to $117,611 in 2023 — with subsequent 2.5 percent annual increases through 2026.

Instead, the Kenosha County Board Finance and Administration Committee voted 6-0 to recommend the sheriff’s salary be unchanged next year. It would be followed by an increase to $117,611 in 2024; $120,551 in 2025; and $123,565 in 2026.

The committee’s recommendation will be voted on by the full County Board on Tuesday.

Both the sheriff and clerk of courts positions are up for election this fall, and the board is tasked with setting their salaries for the next four-year term, which begins in January. Candidates for the positions will be able to start circulating nomination papers beginning April 15.

County administration had recommended no increase for the clerk of courts position next year, but 1.25 percent increases in each of the remaining three years.

Currently, the clerk of courts position earns $94,451 annually, which will remain intact for next year.

The clerk’s position would then earn $95,396 in 2024, $97,303 in 2025 and $99,249 in 2026.

During the committee’s deliberations, some supervisors questioned the need to give the sheriff’s position a raise in the first year, but not the clerk. Others wondered why the sheriff’s position was being given a raise with a greater percentage increase.

A comparison of neighboring counties, such as Ozaukee and Walworth, indicates their sheriffs will be paid $125,260 and $124,639, respectively, in 2023, according to data provided by Clara Tappa, the county’s human resources director.

The clerk of courts in the two counties are scheduled to earn $87,403 and $91,628, respectively, next year.

Supervisor Ron Frederick questioned why the Kenosha County clerk of courts salary was being frozen in the administration’s proposal, but not the sheriff’s. He also wondered why the sheriff’s salary increase was more than 2½ times that of the clerk’s.

“You think that’s fine?” Frederick asked. “I could never support this.”

Supervisor John Franco, however, said he understood the need to use an “apple to apples” comparison of salaries with the positions from other counties, one of many criteria factored in for setting salaries for the two Kenosha County elected positions.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who is not on the committee, wondered why either position was receiving salary increases given record high inflation and another economic downturn.

“This is going to raise the levy at time when people are struggling to pay their bills now,” he said. “And, I don’t think either one of these two positions is underpaid compared to most of those who live in Kenosha County. If somebody thinks that in a neighboring county that sheriff pays more, then he or she can go run in that neighboring county.”

Supervisor Jeff Wamboldt said he recognized that compared with other counties, Kenosha County’s sheriff’s salary was lower but agreed that the county is in the midst of tough economic times.

“And this is taxpayer money that we’re giving to someone who can choose or not choose to run for office. They don’t have to take that position,” he said.

Wamboldt recommended the sheriff’s salary stay unchanged in 2023, a motion that was later supported by the committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.