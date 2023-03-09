BRISTOL — A mining operation could soon expand operations after a panel approved a change in Kenosha County’s comprehensive land use plan to allow for extraction of gravel on 23.5 acres in the Town of Wheatland.

The Planning and Development Committee voted unanimously on the change Wednesday night that would pave the way for Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc., to expand operations on property in the town at 31st Street and 376th Avenue. The approval would allow for gravel mining on the property that is currently zoned for agricultural land use in an isolated natural resource area.

The committee also voted unanimously approving the rezoning of the property for mineral extraction and a conditional use permit with stipulations, including that Lafarge conclude its current gravel mining and the mineral extractions under the proposed expansion within five years, or no later than Dec. 31, 2028. According to the conditional use permit, decommissioning and reclamation of the expanded and existing mining operation would also be completed within a seven-year period, or by Dec. 31, 2030.

The conditional use permit approved Wednesday night would supersede one approved by the committee and the County Board in October, which did not include end dates for either operation.

Among some of the major conditions for approval include that:

The county enter into a professional services contract with consultant The Sigma Group, Inc. to perform bi-annual groundwater monitoring and site surveillance visits. The county and Sigma, in fact, have already finalized a contract to cover the next two years of monitoring and surveillance visits, according to Andy Buehler, the county’s planning and development director. Approval of the expansion parcel will require an updated contract to cover the additional mining area, with three additional monitoring wells to be installed on the expansion site.

Lafarge submit a well “action plan” by April 12 for the monitoring and/or possible remediation of neighboring residential wells that have the potential for becoming negatively affected by mining in the expanded area

Filling and grading on the south side of 31st Street to stabilize existing slope erosion

Lafarge guarantee its compliance with the conditions and deviations become subject to citation and associated stop work orders.

Before the committee voted, at least dozen of the more than 40 residents from Wheatland and Burlington to the north in Racine County, who live near the gravel mining operation packed the meeting hall at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

For more than an hour, during a public hearing they again voiced their concerns, as before, over the expansion and its potential for decline in property values, the safety of their wells, their health and the health of their neighbors.

A number of speakers called to question whether Lafarge would honor the timelines for ceasing operations and completing reclamation work as spelled out in the conditions.

Evie Hoffman said that mine operation officials have proposed “multiple times where they said they were going to be finished.” She said the project ought to be denied and that Lafarge ought to provide “substantial evidence” it will comply with the reclamation agreements.

“They were only going to mine for a certain amount of time and they have been continuing to add amendments and continue on with this process,” she said. “And, this once again, another amendment, to continue this process; hence, the issue with people not believing that they say they will be done in 2030.”

Kurt Anderson said he did not view the proposal as an expansion, but rather, a new operation.

“Now if we just go and change something from protection to extraction, why was it even put in protection in the first place?” he said.

Kim Murphy, who’s well is in an area that would be affected by the expansion, wanted to know if she could be provided with the well action plan.

“When will I see that plan?” she asked. Buehler assured her that the document would be accessible to her.

Kelly Peyron called for mining officials to face penalty should they go beyond the deadlines put forth in the conditions.

“Why would we trust them and you’d be fools to trust them, too. What reason do they have to stop?” she asked.

Buehler countered saying the conditions have a mechanism for dealing with violations.

“Basically, in any situation, if something is not being followed there, there is the opportunity to revoke a conditional use permit, or the ability to go into the violation aspect mode,” he said, which could include going to court and leveling fines.

While Lafarge’s expansion proposal and agreed upon conditions received favorable review by the committee, they are still subject to consideration and action by the County Board, which is expected to take up the application in the coming weeks.