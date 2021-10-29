Kenosha County panel backs proposed 2022 budget with few changes and bonding for capital projects

The Kenosha County Board's Finance and Administration Committee has endorsed the county's proposed spending plan for 2022 with few changes, including a projected slight reduction in the tax rate.

The panel Thursday night also gave preliminary OK to bonding resolutions authorizing more than $27.3 million for capital projects, transportation infrastructure and improvements and payments related to the Job Center.

A public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the board chambers of the County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St. The County Board is scheduled to vote on the finalized budget at its Wednesday night meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the same location.

Following individual department hearings held at the Administration Building over four days, the committee Thursday unanimously recommended approval of a budget resolution that includes a proposed levy of $72.64 million, which is expected to increase by $2.04 million over the 2021 budget. Earlier this month, County Executive Jim Kreuser proposed a 2.99 percent increase to the tax levy for next year.