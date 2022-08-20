Kenosha County Sheriff Beth reflects on 2020 unrest, looks ahead

What have you thought as you processed everything that happened to Kenosha in the August 2020 unrest?

It was a very difficult time for me, my department, law enforcement and really Kenosha as a whole. It affected every single person within the jurisdiction of Kenosha County. If you look at law enforcement, we were in the heat of the battle. It was something we dealt with every second of the day. We were in the trenches for this entire thing.

The county and city governments, obviously they were involved in it the entire time, too. Even the businesses, which obviously we know the ones that burned up, they suffered greatly from it. The other ones suffered from people afraid to go to the stores for a while. ... It was a difficult time for absolutely every single person. We were all on edge. We were all on guard.

In some way I’ve kind of locked that time in the back part of my brain. It’s still there. I can still pull it up. But I’m glad that that did come to an end and we’re past that hopefully for the rest of Kenosha’s history.

As the sheriff, how did it feel to face people across the world eyeing everything you did?

It was a very stressful time. People from around the country — and really even some people I know who aren’t from around the United States — would send me an email or a text message and just say that ‘I’m thinking of you.’ I think people could sense at least a fraction of the stress that was being placed on myself, the chief of police, the mayor, the county executive. It was a difficult time.

I still to this day, if I watch some broadcast or videos of that time, I can still feel my heart racing, I can still feel the anxiety that I felt during that time. ... It was a very stressful time for myself, my family and really everyone I know.

What do you think about the way deputies under you responded to the unrest?

I am proud of our department, everyone from the deputies who were there on the front line to the people who worked inside of our jail. They came to work every single day because they knew that they had too.

The clerical people who came did their job, but they also helped put out the food for people that were here protecting the compound here and helping feed the soldiers and law enforcement.

One thing I was very proud of is that we had agencies from throughout Wisconsin law enforcement. We had agents from the State of Wisconsin and the federal government. We all came and we worked together as one cohesive group.

Is there anything you would have done differently and changed looking back at the time?

If you could go back and if you knew what was going to happen every day and get a little bit further, a step ahead of some of those things, we actually would of.

Every day we improved the operation of what we were doing. We got more resources every single day. It kept pouring in. Our intelligence kept growing. Everything we did got better every day.

It was really the command staff from the police department, our department, Racine County, Walworth County ... We had some of the finest minds of our local agencies, and then you brought in people from state and federal agencies, some of them that actually are local like FBI personnel that’s local. I don’t know that we could have mobilized more people faster. The departments sent as many people as they could as fast as they could. There were small agencies from northern Wisconsin that sent one officer down because they only had five on their entire department. ...

There were many success stories, and of course, there were things I wish we could turn back time and fix. It was a very fluid situation every second of the day, and I’m very proud of the team that went out there and worked so hard.

Some have criticized the National Guard response. Are you happy with how that was handled?

We did at 3 o’clock in the morning on what would have been Monday morning. We made the call, and by 3 in the afternoon we had 125 National Guard members. So they came right away.

I learned a lot about the National Guard.

The governor is in charge of the National Guard. We declared an emergency and called the National Guard to come and help. We also have to call EPS — Emergency Police Services — and I’m actually the southeast director of EPS. You have to put out the call for assistance from the EPS. We did that and that’s where agencies started coming by Monday night. It started Sunday, Monday night we had agencies from around the state starting to come in here. We declared an emergency, we notified the National Guard, 125 were sent down.

We actually had to get ahold of the governor’s office because the governor has to authorize their deployment. The next day we had I think 250. We had 125 in an emergency team.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

The men and women of law enforcement here in Kenosha and throughout the state dedicated several days to a few weeks to their entire lifetimes to protecting Kenosha.

The complexity of the situation, with the intelligence that we were able to garner while the event was going on, we intercepted and stopped many groups that were trying to come in and burn down different stores and different places. We intercepted them. ...

Our team really did work hard. For the command staff here for probably a couple dozen people, sleep almost didn’t exist for a couple weeks.

For as hard as it was out there for everyone in the community, it was very stressful for all of our staff, too. One thing I don’t think the community really realizes is how generous they became during that time.

We had businesses dropping off pallets of Gatorade and water. We had restaurants dropping of food. We had one elderly woman come with a McDonalds bag filled with 50 cheeseburgers. They would come and drop off Pringles, and doughnuts and water.

I would get called to come to the entrance of the command post because someone wanted to come and say thank you. I would run out there as often as I could if they could find me. I would greet people. They brought me to tears every single day with their generosity and support.