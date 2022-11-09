Kenosha County swings red but incumbents keep their seats

It was a good night to be an incumbent in Kenosha County.

While western Kenosha County voters swung heavily Republican Tuesday night, all Democrats running for re-election kept their seats.

On the ballot this year were candidates for federal, state and local offices. Vote totals have yet to be officially certified.

Republican gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels led Kenosha County by a slim margin, winning by just 891 votes, netting 33,064 votes (50.05%) to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s 32,173 votes (48.7%).

The race was called early Wednesday for Evers after Michels conceded. According to unofficial statewide results, Evers won 51.2% of the votes compared to Michels’s 47.8%.

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson received 52.17% (34,389) of Kenosha County votes over Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who won 47.59% of the vote here (31,368).

The race was called for Johnson Wednesday late afternoon after winning 50.5% of the statewide vote over Barnes’s 49.5%.

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, of Janesville, easily defeated Democratic challenger Ann Roe in the state’s First Congressional District.

In Kenosha County, Steil won 54.29% (35,694) of the vote to Roe’s 45% (29,589 ). District-wide, Steil won 54.1% of the vote to Roe’s 45.2%.

In the race for Kenosha County Sheriff, Republican candidate David Zoerner easily defeated Democrat James Simmons for the seat currently held by Republican Sheriff David Beth.

Zoerner won by 8,672 votes, getting 36,987 votes (54.46%) to Democratic candidate James Simmons’s 28,315 votes (43.22%).

And in the race for Kenosha County Clerk of Courts, incumbent Democrat Rebecca Matoska-Mentink won 52.9% (34,322) of the vote defeating Republican challenger County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who won 47.01% (30,500).

Although Kenosha County largely swung red, the City of Kenosha, the largest municipality in the county and one of the state’s largest cities, turned Democrat down the board.

In the city, Evers won 57.92% of the vote to Michels’s 40.73%; Barnes won 57.05% of the vote to Johnson’s 42.69%; Roe won 54.37% of the vote to Steil’s 44.9%; Simmons won 52.37% of the vote to Zoerner’s 47.28%; and Matoska-Mentink won 62.17% of the vote to Rodriguez’s 37.7%.

State Assembly

State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Democratic incumbents in Wisconsin Assembly Districts 64 and 65, respectively, also won reelection on Tuesday.

For McGuire this year’s election was largely a repeat of 2020, when he first ran against Republican challenger Ed Hibsch. McGuire won this year by essentially the same margin, 56.78%, with a collective 12,873 voters between Kenosha and Racine counties versus Hibsch’s 9,798.

Ohnstad faced Frank Petrick, who kept a low profile throughout the campaign season for the District 65 seat, winning by 61.78% of the vote versus Petrick’s 38.08%. Ohnstad received 11,035 votes to Petrick’s 6,803 votes.

Republican candidate Amanda Nedweski easily won the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 61 Tuesday, taking the seat formerly held by current County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Nedweski, a county board supervisor, received 17,538 votes while political newcomer Max Winkels of Burlington received 9,848 votes. Nedweski received 64% of the vote, Winkels 35.94%.

Smooth election

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora said the election had overall gone “very smoothly” throughout the county, with unofficial results posted by 10:01 p.m.

Waligora said polling places reported steady flows of voters throughout the day. Although some clerks received complaints, Waligora said that was to be expected.

“It’s common to receive complaints on Election Day. The clerks addressed the issues that they are able to quickly,” Waligora said.

Waligora said she had expected a higher turnout due to the higher numbers of in-person absentee voters, looking back at the 2018 Midterm Election between former then-Gov. Scott Walker and Evers that saw a 79% voter turnout.

2022 had a 69% voter turnout, she said, with 66,478 of the 95,760 registered voters casting ballots. This is lower than 2018, but higher than the 2014 General Election, which saw a 62% voter turnout in Kenosha County.

Waligora said 21,321 voters cast their ballots by absentee, with another 9,529 voters casting their ballot during the in-person absentee voting period. Fifty-four percent of voters went to the polls on Election Day, while 46% used absentee ballot options.

“I’m proud to be part of the team between Kenosha County and the municipal clerks, as we all work diligently together to ensure that our elections run smoothly,” Waligora said.

After the Kenosha County Board of Canvass, Waligora said they will certify the results with the state and the numbers will become the official canvassed results for the election.