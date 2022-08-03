Kenosha County voters to decide whether to tell legislators to declare Wisconsin a gun rights sanctuary state

Kenosha County voters will have the chance to let their state legislators know whether to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment sanctuary state come this fall.

The County Board voted 13-7 Tuesday night approving a resolution with the advisory referendum question on the Nov. 8 election ballots that asks: “Should the Wisconsin State Legislature declare the State of Wisconsin be a Second Amendment Sanctuary State?”

The majority favoring the question on the ballot were supervisors William Grady, Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Zach Stock, Chairman Gabe Nudo,Tim Stocker, David Geertsen, Amanda Nedweski, Monica Yuhas, Brian Bashaw, John Poole, Mark Nordigian and Erin Decker. Voting against the measure were supervisors Terry Rose, Jeffrey Gentz, Laura Belsky, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gashke, John Franco and Aaron Karow.

The resolution and subsequent referendum question has its basis in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, according to co-authors, Poole and Decker.

Non-binding referendum

The referendum, while non-binding, is intended to allow the public to express to supervisors and state legislators whether Wisconsin should become a haven for gun rights supporters. It advocates for a county that derives “an economic benefit” from safe forms of firearms recreation, such as hunting, and “all types of firearms allowable” by the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. It also conveys concerns over passage of bills “containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights” of county residents to keep and bear arms.

During deliberations, however, Franco, said that even if Wisconsin were declared a Second Amendment sanctuary state, a declaration supervisors also bestowed on Kenosha County, residents would still not be allowed to break laws on firearm use or ownership.

“Why? Because Second Amendment sanctuaries are purely symbolic and have no legal force in the first place,” he said. “In fact, it’s incorrect to believe that if Wisconsin is declared a sanctuary state advocates can freely disobey any federal laws – present or future – that they feel can infringe upon their Second Amendment rights.

“This idea totally runs counter to the Supremacy Clause in Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution,” Franco said. “And, in fact (it is) why Gov. (Tony) Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 293 last year.”

"Supremacy Clause"

The vetoed billed aimed to make unenforceable any future federal laws to ban or restrict the use of guns in Wisconsin. The Republican-backed measure reflected efforts nationwide as congressional Democrats and Biden administration looked to strengthen gun restrictions. At the time, the governor said the bill was unconstitutional because it “purports to nullify the enforcement of federal law” and could create confusion with the public and law enforcement.

The Supremacy Clause refers to federal law superseding state law that conflicts with it and because of that courts have ruled unconstitutional many proposals to impede gun laws. Franco said normally resolutions resolve to address a particular problem and then try to solve it.

“Until the federal government for Wisconsin State Legislature actually passes a law that restricts gun ownership, what we have here is a solution looking for a problem,” he said. At that point, according to Franco, it is up to the courts to address its constitutionality.

Assembly Bill 293 would’ve have made enforcing a federal act restricting or seizing a long list of firearms, magazines and associated accessories a misdemeanor, according to Poole. In addition, locally owned or manufactured firearms, accessories and ammunition would not be subject to federal law.

“So by passing this resolution, we’re urging the legislature to pass this bill (293) again as Democrats are again trying to ban assault weapons and magazines,” he said. “Just last Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve H.R. 1808, which does just that.”

Assault on freedoms, civil liberties

Poole said that Democrats were “spearheading an assault on the freedoms and civil liberties of law-abiding Americans.”

“With 24 million potentially banned firearms in common use, these draconian restrictions fall in blatant opposition to the Supreme Court’s rulings the last few years,” he said, adding that the bill would “criminalize” lawful conduct of millions of Americans.

“Democrats voted to violate our natural rights and our Constitution, choosing to promote policies that would imprison peaceable people who have done no wrong,” he said. “That, ladies and gentlemen is why we need to pass this resolution.”

Last month, the County Board passed resolutions that favor gun owners, including declaring Kenosha a Second Amendment sanctuary county and repealing a ban on firearms in many of its buildings. While the carrying of concealed weapons will be allowed on county property, the ban would continue to cover the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, which houses both the sheriff’s department and Kenosha Police Department, jail, detention center, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which is part of the civic center campus west of Sheridan Road between 55th and 56th Streets, all of which are already exempted by state law.

Before the vote, residents also spoke against placing the referendum on the ballot.

Carol Rannow alluded to the irony of the resolution that sought sanctuary for gun owners.

“A sanctuary … it means peace,” she said.

Kenosha's image damaged

Rannow then focused on the Kyle Rittenhouse case, saying Kenosha’s festive and family friendly image has changed, if not been damaged.

“There was an incident where a young man killed two people and permanently injured someone else with an AR-15. And the situation that should’ve been monitored and covered through police being our security forces – our city allowed private residents to have AR-15s in our Downtown.”

Rittenhouse was charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on Aug. 25, 2020, in the unrest that unfolded in the city following the Aug. 23, 2022, shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse had pleaded the shootings were in self-defense. He was acquitted on all counts on Nov. 19.

Iris Rivera also harkened back to the unrest of nearly two years ago. She reminded the County Board of the July 4 mass shooting in Uptown that injured four people and killed 20-year-old Anderail K. Armstrong of Kenosha and then noted supervisors approved both resolutions the day after the gun violence.

“And, I can tell you, our citizens haven’t healed from that. And, on July 4th we had another shooting … our citizens still haven’t healed from that. Yet, this body the next day voted to repeal a weapons ban … and we also voted to make Kenosha County a sanctuary (county),” said Rivera, U.S. Air Force veteran who has a conceal carry permit. She said a sanctuary is meant to make people feel safe.

“I can tell you from where I live, I’ve been on the cusp of where things are getting worse. Every single night, I hear gunfire. I don’t feel safe,” she said. “So, instead of worrying about how to make those who want to defy federal law safer, find a way to make those of us who are law-abiding citizens feel safer.”