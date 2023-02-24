A Kenosha County panel has rejected the findings of a local commission studying race and law enforcement arrests and that commission's call for a consultant to investigate arrest disparities in Kenosha County.

The county Executive Committee voted 5-0 Thursday night to turn down the report of the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, raising a number of questions about the data and indicating it isn't complete enough.

Among the commission's findings was a Black adults were 6.7 more likely to be arrested than white adults in Kenosha County. Black juveniles in Kenosha County were as many as 5.5 times more likely to be apprehended by law enforcement than their white peers, according to the commission, which based its numbers on the state’s uniform crime report summary.

The Executive Committee also said it could not support the recommendations that called for a project-based independent consultant. The equity commission called for the consultant to work with the Sheriff’s Department and the county’s Equity Diversity and Inclusion coordinator to investigate reasons behind arrest disparities. A consultant would help propose ways to eliminate any “impermissible causes” or “substantially” reduce them.

The EDIC report also recommended the county implement record-keeping that tracks “race, color and gender by self-identification” of people who are arrested, if it does not already do so. It also asked that the data collected be made available to the public.

In rejecting the findings and recommendations, Executive Committee members questioned EDIC Commissioner Elizabeth Garcia about the data used to extrapolate the arrest disparities. Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone, whose staff works with the commission, said his understanding was that the report took into consideration “the aggregate numbers for the county and all law enforcement agencies” in it.

No control over other agencies

Supervisor Erin Decker questioned why the commission’s numbers would include the data from other law enforcement agencies when the Sheriff’s Department only has jurisdiction in the county.

“You can’t tell the City of Kenosha to do anything. Can’t tell Pleasant Prairie to do anything. They have home rule. They’re their own jurisdictions,” Decker said.

Decker said that the data, as presented, misrepresents what the county can control. The Executive Committee, she said, had also reminded the commission at an earlier meeting about the jurisdictional limits.

Decker questioned whether additional information was available on the types of arrests, including “officer initiated” calls vs calls for service. She also asked if the data differentiated between mandatory compared with discretionary arrests.

“In my opinion, if you have a mandatory arrest, it’s a mandatory arrest. They’ve got to arrest them no matter the circumstance. Was that looked at in the arrest data with that?” Decker asked.

Garcia and Supervisor Brian Thomas, a member of the Executive Committee who also sits on the EDIC commission, said they were unaware of such information included with the data.

Decker learned later that the commission’s data was based on the state’s uniform crime reporting summary, rather than the more detailed reporting used by the Sheriff’s Department. Kenosha County law enforcement participates in the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or in the state, the Wisconsin Incident-Based Reporting System.

Data collection questioned

Sheriff David Zoerner said the department, at one time, had collected its data with the uniform crime reporting summary, but that the FBI mandated the shift to the more detailed system “because it’s so much more robust.”

Decker said she also looked into the Wisconsin Incident-Based Reporting System on the Department of Justice website whereby at least one of the recommendations by the commission could already be fulfilled because the site tracks race, ethnicity and gender by self-identification and is publicly available.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez wondered whether the report included multiple races along with Blacks and later learned the report was not generated applying U.S. Census figures for multiracial individuals.

Rodriguez also questioned whether the commission “purposely ignored Latinos” or if they lumped them in as “white”, since Latinos or Hispanics by U.S. Census definitions are ethnicities. They can also self-identify with other races.

He said that ethnic is in the name of the commission and that he was a “little disappointed” that it didn’t “dig as deep into that as potentially they should have.”

“Not using the Census data that includes multiracial Black or African Americans and not adding Latinos or Hispanic, just the white population, or counting them out … to me, makes the data and he findings report not entirely factual, but incorrect,” he said.

Study called 'flawed,' 'lacking'

Rodriguez called the commission’s arrest and race report “flawed” and suggested the study was biased.

“It seems to me that the commission may have had an outcome they wanted to get to and found the paths to get to that,” he said.

Rodriguez said he could not support the recommendations or the findings as the report didn’t go far enough.

“It’s greatly lacking in many areas,” he said before motioning to reject it.

Earlier, Thomas, who was appointed to the commission in August, also expressed frustration, as he had asked for dis-aggregated information in multiple demographics including gender, race, and ethnicity, along with types of arrests. He eventually received the information and presented it to the commission along with other data from the county’s youth and justice report on truancy. The data, however, was not studied or used in the commission’s report on race and arrests.

“One of the questions I asked them in one of the very first meetings was are too many Blacks being arrested or not enough whites and Hispanics?” he said. “No one had an answer for that question.”

Thomas said he also learned the commission had a copy of the Kenosha “action roadmap” to inclusion, equality and equity, with groups that have been meeting for the past two years. That report had been presented last April. Thomas said the panel should have been working with the city group.

Supervisor Mark Nordigian wondered why other commissioners were not open to “all the information”, including that which was given by Thomas.

“I would think if we’re all open to wanting to say, `Hey, we want to see if we have a problem here, we have to turn over every rock and stone and every piece of information that can be brought,” he said. “If it’s not, then it does skew this one way or the other.”

