Kenosha opening up for summer with approvals for Celebrate America, parade, concerts, other events

The parade will also be taking a different route than in years past, with the city opting for a procession path of just under two miles along Seventh Avenue. It will start to the north at Washington Road, with the staging area east on Eighth Street between 38th and 39th streets, and head south before ending at Library Park.

Ald. Jan Michalski wondered whether the new route would only remain in effect while Uptown continues to rebuild following rioting and looting that resulted in the destruction of businesses and some homes in late August following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I think that’s to be determined,” said Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison and event organizer. “This is my first time doing this route, so I think we’ll have to try it first and see how it works for us before determining next year’s route.”

Uptown, notably the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue, had traditionally been the stepping-off point for the annual parade before it was cancelled in 2020 by the pandemic.