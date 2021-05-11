Kenosha opening up for summer with approvals for Civic Veterans Parade, Celebrate America, concert, other events

Kochman said the event would also have a new footprint setting up at the Kenosha Harbor where the Tall Ships event took place in 2019. “Cheese-A-Palooza” will also be back in conjunction with the festivities in the area. Conscientious that Kenosha now has two open air markets that would also be staging during the weekend, the city chose a new footprint for the celebration, she said.

Simmons Island, she said, would remain closed to vehicle parking as it has for at least the last five years, but people would be “most welcome” to visit the island during the Fourth of July celebration.

Ald. David Bogdala called the celebration “another welcome addition back to normal life.”

“Our goal is to provide and allow as many public events and festivities in the city that we can,” said City Administrator John Morrissey. “I want to assure you that administration has been working, not just with the police department … but all of the city staff to make sure we have staffing to pull off all of these events.”

