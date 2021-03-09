Kenosha panel recommends extending local mask ordinance through May 27; council to decide March 15

More than 6,000 vaccines were administered per week over the last five weeks, he said. As of March 2, 58 percent of people 65 years of age and older have received at least one round of the vaccine, with 32 percent having completed the vaccination series.

“That’s a great thing and we as alderpersons need to continue to do what we can to encourage people to get the vaccine because I truly believe that’s the way we get out of this (pandemic),” he said. He said he believes that given the current pace, it’s possible for the county to vaccinate more than 122,000 by May 27.

“I think vaccinations is key. I think if we continue on this pace, we’re going to be out of this,” he said.

He said the shorter sunset duration would also send a message to businesses “that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” The May 27 sunset date precedes Memorial Day weekend.

“(It) says a lot to business owners, our constituents, the residents of this city and this county that we’re going to get back to normal,” he said.

During the hearing, correspondences read into the record showed those favoring the mask ordinance outnumbered those who opposed to it, 11-5.