The city's Parks Commission unanimously approved a handful of wildly popular summer events Monday night during its monthly meeting.

The commission approved a request from the City of Kenosha for use of Union, Veterans Memorial and Library parks for the annual Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade and related festivities on July 2. The city always holds its Independence Day parade the Sunday before July 4. The parade and related celebrations are expected to draw over 10,000 people to Downtown.

According to city documents, parade set-up would begin the morning of July 28. Take-down of any signage, portable restrooms and structures used would occur the morning of July 3.

The parade itself is set to take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The parade route begins on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road and heads south through Sixth Avenue before ending on the west side of Library Park, 711 59th Place.

The commission also approved a request from Kenosha YMCA for use of Library Park the morning of July 2 for the 45th Annual Firecracker Run/Walk, an event that draws hundreds to the area.

The event, which begins at 8 a.m., starts and finishes in Library Park. Participants will run or walk along Third Avenue to Southport Park, 7501 Second Ave., and then return to Library Park.

The request from the city for use of Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave., on Thursdays between July 13 and Aug. 31 for the free Peanut Butter & Jam concert series was also granted. The lineup has not yet been released.

Commissioner Ald. Jan Michalksi called the series "one of the more popular summer activities that we have."

Lastly, a request from Peacetree Productions for use of Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave., from Aug. 3 to 6 for the Peacetree Music Festival was also approved. The festival is set to include over a dozen bands this year. Event details have not yet been released.

"This is becoming a Kenosha tradition and it's always a great festival," said commissioner Ald. Kelly MacKay.

IN PHOTOS: Fourth of July weekend photos in Kenosha County HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES DIVING DOGS HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES HOLIDAY FIESTIVITIES Twin Lakes parade Twin Lakes parade Twin Lakes parade Twin Lakes parade Twin Lakes parade Twin Lakes parade Twin Lakes parade