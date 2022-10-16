Kenosha Police and Fire Commission to consider mayor's request to remove `interim' from police chief's title

At the end of December, Kenosha Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen is expected to retire.

But it won’t be before he receives a promotion, if in title only.

Mayor John Antaramian has recommended Larsen retire as the city’s top law enforcement officer, recommending to the Police and Fire Commission that the “interim” moniker be changed to police chief during its Tuesday meeting.

The change would be retroactive to May 1, 2021. Larsen will retire on Dec. 31.

“Eric has done a wonderful job for us and he was kind enough to put off his retirement to stay a little longer so we would have time to go through our processes and everything else,” Antaramian said Sunday.

According to correspondence with the commission and its President Richard Gallo, Larsen agreed to accept the position as interim chief on May 21, 2021, following the retirement of then-Chief Daniel Miskinis. Naming Larsen the interim chief would enable the commission to search for a permanent replacement.

Larsen had originally planned to retire on Dec. 31, 2021, and had indicated he would not be a candidate for the chief’s job.

“And so, what we’ve done is we removed the interim status he has. So, as he retires, he will be the chief,” he said.

Antaramian said that the city was rebuilding from the riots that came about following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020. He said the police department “needed and wanted stability during this time.”

“The community needed to heal and the relationships within the community and the police department needed a steadfast leader,” Antaramian said in his letter to the commission. “This rebuilding took time and required a slower approach to make sure there was buy-in from the community and the police officers.

“Chief Larsen provided that leadership and realized that making that change, and to make an impact was definitely a challenge,” the mayor said.

Antaramian said Larsen, as interim chief, could have retired last year, but realized “the need to create stability for the officers he was leading, while also adding a fresh perspective.”

Larsen, after speaking with his family, agreed to remain another year.

The mayor said Larsen continues to provide direction to officers on the importance of police-community relationships and meets regularly with the community.

In his nearly two years since he was asked to lead the department, Larsen has looked to improve relations between police and the public, which has included meeting with grassroots organizers and community activists. Those meetings have led to the formation of the Kenosha Coalition Organization Resolution, which uses an “interrupters” model to mediate disputes in Kenosha neighborhoods, to fight systematic racism, and to reduce community violence.

Last year, the department, under Larsen’s watch, created the Special Investigation Unit made up of former gang unit and drug investigation officers who focus on combating violent crimes and gun crimes.

Larsen has also led the department during hiring challenges as officers retired. In the spring, voters approved a public safety referendum that will allow the city to increase its levy by $2.5 million, a move that will enable the department to hire 10 police officers and six firefighters.

Larsen could not be reached for comment on Sunday. The popular chief, however, has no plans to change his mind and stay past the end of December, the mayor said.

“I wish I could tell you differently, but, no,” said Antaramian. “He would’ve made a wonderful long-term chief if he decided to stay. Sorry to see the chief go. He’s been wonderful.”

In the meantime, Antaramian said the commission continues the process for hiring a new chief. A closed session is also on the commission’s agenda for Tuesday to discuss an update on the status of the search.

“They’re still working through the process,” he said.