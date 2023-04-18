Kenosha Police officers were honored and promoted by the Police and Fire Commission during a packed meeting Tuesday morning.

Commissioners honored officers Kyle Baldwin, Kyle Morrissey and Thomas Lemanczyk with medals of valor. All three are members of the department's special investigations unit and were honored for their actions on Dec. 21, 2022 when they were confronted with gunfire from a suspect.

These officers, according to the commission, showed "exceptional bravery and courage during the imminent risk of great bodily harm."

Officer Jason Krueger and Sgt. Dusty Nichols were each honored with outstanding achievement awards.

Krueger was recognized for his work as a noted drug recognition expert. Krueger, according to the commission, has been recognized as one of the top 10 drug recognition experts in the state and sets a positive example for others.

Nichols, a former military service member, has led the department's Honor Guard for over two decades and worked to improve the program. Nichols' efforts, according to the commission, has helped foster "favorable recognition to law enforcement, the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Police Department.

The commission also unanimously approved two promotions. Lt. Aaron Dillhoff and Lt. Matthew Strelow were promoted to probationary captains effective May 1.

The meeting was filled with family members and friends of the honored and promoted officers. Police leadership and other officers turned out to show their support to their colleagues.

Police Chief Patrick Patton said he's proud of those honored and promoted because they were all "well-earned."

"It's awesome. We have a lot of talent in-house," Patton said after the meeting as those in attendance took photos.

Patton said he's grateful the commission allowed the officers to be recognized publicly. For years, officers who received awards were only honored in-house meaning their loved ones and the public often didn't know about such things and therefore couldn't celebrate with them. Patton said he's working to change that.

"You saw how many family members who were here. A lot of individuals have gotten awards like this, it's just we've never been able to formally recognize them. We did it in-house," Patton said. "I think it was time they get recognized."

Patton, who was selected by the commission in November 2022 to succeed then-Chief Eric Larsen who retired at the end of 2022, told those in attendance he appreciates the work of his officers and looks forward to the future.

Commissioner Helen Schumacher said it's a privilege to honor the officers.

"Congratulations to officers Baldwin, Morrissey and Lemanczyk. It's a privilege for us to publicly acknowledge it. We haven't done it before and I hope this is the first in a long line of acknowledgement of your fine services," Schumacher said. "Congratulations to Officer Krueger and to Dusty Nichols. I've known Dusty for quite a while and he's done a lot of good things. ... Congratulations to Aaron and Matt on your promotions."

Fire chief announces retirement

Fire Chief Christopher Bigley announced his retirement effective April 1, 2024 during the meeting. Bigley has served the department and city residents for 33 years. Bigley said it's been an honor serving as chief.

Bigley was named fire chief in August 2021 and approved by the commission in September of that year. Bigley had been serving as interim chief since the retirement of former Chief Charles Leipzig at the end of 2020.

"I would like to sincerely thank you again fir the wonderful career I have been blessed with on the Kenosha Fire Department," Bigley wrote to the commission. "I wish the men and women of the KFD continued safety and success going forward."