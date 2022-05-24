Kenosha School Board holds moment of silence for victims of Texas school shooting

The Kenosha Unified School Board held a moment of silence in honor of the children and adults killed during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Superintendent Beth Ormseth opened Tuesday evening's scheduled meeting with remarks about the those killed, wounded and impacted by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"Nationally, our thoughts go out to the families impacted by the shooting at the elementary school in Texas today," Ormseth said.

"It is incomprehensible to me that someone could shoot elementary-aged students, staff and law enforcement who were just going about their day. It is hard to read about a tragedy like this and not think about our families, our students and our schools."

"Unfortunately," Ormseth said, "we live in a time where we have to practice for events like this."

"KUSD has procedures in place that we practice in hopes that we never have to use," Ormseth added. "I would like to thank our teachers, principles, staff and law enforcement who keep us safe as we stand with Robb Elementary in Texas."

Ormseth then asked those in attendance for a moment of silence for reflection.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at the Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said.

The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story.

