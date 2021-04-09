Kenosha to receive nearly $2 million in federal funding to address affordable housing, homelessness

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey said administration is currently working with community development staff coordinating the Home program and other funds in an effort to “make sure we utilize funding for the best possible outcomes.”

“At this point in time, I cannot provide exactly where the funds will be used, as I want to give the staff time to look into all aspects of the program,” Morrissey said in addressing where the city could use the new federal funds to address access to affordable housing.

Current funding

Kenosha currently receives a HOME Program allocation of $350,000 each year from the federal government, according to the city’s website. About 10 percent of the allocation can be used for administrative expenses while a minimum of 15 percent is restricted for use by eligible Community Housing Development Organizations. The remaining 75 percent of the funds goes toward eligible HOME activities.