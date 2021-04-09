Kenosha to receive nearly $2 million in federal funding to address affordable housing, homelessness

The City of Kenosha is among nearly a dozen communities in Wisconsin that will benefit from a $5 billion federal grant program intended to expand affordable housing opportunities and services.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials announced Thursday that 651 grantees, including states, “insular areas” and local governments, would receive their share of the supplemental funding through the American Rescue Plan Act made available via the federal housing agency’s HOME Investment Partnership Program.
Nearly $2 million to Kenosha
Kenosha is in line to secure $1,963,911 through the program, according to Jonathan Fera, deputy press secretary for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, who provided the breakdown of 11 local governments receiving funding from the nearly $90 million allocated to Wisconsin. Milwaukee will gain the largest allocation at just over $20.3 million. Racine will receive a little more than $2 million, according to Fera. Other local governments, including Madison will garner $5,076,197; Dane County, $2,255,364; and La Crosse, $1,097,432.
About $41.9 million, or less than half the total grant to Wisconsin, would cover “non-entitlement” communities. Those are generally cities with populations under 50,000 (not including communities already part of a metropolitan statistical area), and counties with less than 200,000 people.
Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey said administration is currently working with community development staff coordinating the Home program and other funds in an effort to “make sure we utilize funding for the best possible outcomes.”
“At this point in time, I cannot provide exactly where the funds will be used, as I want to give the staff time to look into all aspects of the program,” Morrissey said in addressing where the city could use the new federal funds to address access to affordable housing.
Current funding
Kenosha currently receives a HOME Program allocation of $350,000 each year from the federal government, according to the city’s website. About 10 percent of the allocation can be used for administrative expenses while a minimum of 15 percent is restricted for use by eligible Community Housing Development Organizations. The remaining 75 percent of the funds goes toward eligible HOME activities.
The city has used its past allocations to construct affordable, new single-family homes and to provide down payment assistance for income-eligible applicants for city-constructed homes and other homes for sale in Kenosha. The city currently collaborates with Habitat for Humanity Kenosha, Inc., to provide Community Housing Development Organization funds to acquire property, construct new homes and/or rehabilitate existing ones.
HOME funds have been used to develop affordable housing rental units for older adults and assist with rehabilitation loans for owner-occupied properties.
Funding flexibility
Federal housing officials said the new funding would give states the flexibility to meet the needs of residents who are homeless or those at-risk for becoming homeless. The grants would be used to develop affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, support services and the acquisition and development of “non-congregate” shelter units, among others, according to HUD’s news release. Communities must spend the funds by 2030.
The $5 billion program is the first of two homelessness-related funding opportunities the federal housing agency will release this year. In the coming weeks, HUD officials said they will announce additional allocations for emergency vouchers for those homeless and at-risk for homelessness.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness was increasing, said federal housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. The pandemic only worsened it, she said.
“HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness as a priority,” Fudge said. “With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one.”
"Crisis point"
Lori Hawkins, community organizer for Kenosha’s Congregations United to Serve Humanity, which has been instrumental in bringing awareness to homelessness locally, said the issue of affordable housing is “one of the biggest problems” facing the county. Among those affected are people re-entering the community after incarceration, those in need of supportive supervision, people with disabilities, as well as, families and older adults, she said.
“The lack of affordable housing in both the city and county of Kenosha has been at a crisis point since before the pandemic, but it has become even more of a crisis because of it,” Hawkins said. “We are glad that this issue is taking a front and center priority place to help Kenosha and other communities in Wisconsin, and it is our sincere hope that funding gets to those who are in greatest need.”
Wisconsin's share of American Rescue Plan funding: $90 million