Kenosha Unified School Board approves spending plans for millions in federal ESSER III funds

The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved a preliminary plan on how to spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

The district intends to spend roughly $13 million next year on staffing and programs to help stem learning losses related to or exacerbated by the pandemic.

The proposal, presented and approved by the board on Wednesday night, allots nearly $10.8 million for school staffing, including 40 dedicated building- or district-wide substitute teachers in kindergarten to 12th grade, along with 43 reading, math and behavior “interventionists.”

Roughly $2.5 million would be spent on programming — second rounds of counseling, reading certification and English-as-a-second-language certification — along with teacher training in implementing discipline structure, remodeling of special education regulation/de-escalation rooms, training for emotional and behavioral disorder staff, and research-based professional development for discipline.

Of the funding for programming, the largest portion — close to $1.2 million — would go toward “tech refresh” and supplies, including mobile hotspots and chargers, for the district's laptop program.

In addition, over the next two years, $12.7 million is earmarked for air quality projects and indirect costs.

Interim Supt. Bethany Ormseth described the recommendations as the administration’s “first ask” of the board in spending the third and largest portion of the federal government’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) grant program, for which the district is receiving a total of $45 million.

Under the third and final federal installment, districts nationwide were provided one-time funds, which must be spent no later than Sept. 30, 2024. The funds are intended to assist districts in sustaining safe operations while addressing the effects of the pandemic on students. The districts must use a minimum of 20% of the funds, or $9 million, to implement evidence-based interventions to address learning loss.

The district also expects to hire 14 elementary teachers to reduce the number of multi-age, or split, classrooms; 14 support staff, which includes social workers and counselors; 10 classroom educational support professionals; and district behavior intervention teachers, among other positions.

An initial requirement of the grant program was to have districts obtain input and feedback from their communities. Kenosha Unified launched a community-wide survey, which had over 1,400 participants. That survey heavily influenced KUSD's proposals, according to the district.

"We've got a lot of big numbers here," board member Mary Modder said. "We have had a lot of community sessions on ESSER funds, and this sort of tracks with what we discussed in those sessions."

Modder said members were well-informed about the plans for the funds.

Board member Eric Meadows, meanwhile, said he believes the funds should be used to help catch students up academically.

"We're doing a lot to try to catch up our students who were falling behind because of COVID," he said. "I think that's a good use of this money overall."

Discussions on how the district will spend the rest of the final round of federal pandemic funding are ongoing.

