Kenosha Unified School Board member Eric Meadows will retain his seat after the Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to appoint him to a one-year term after a clerical error required him to vacate the seat.

The special session had to be held virtually after Monday's meeting to interview and appoint candidates turned chaotic with several members of the audience refusing to put away signs viewed by the district as campaigning on behalf of Meadows, an apparent violation of district policy during the in-person meeting at Indian Trail High School and Academy. Meadows was one of two candidates considered by the School Board for the appointment at Thursday's session. The other candidate was Carl Bryan, a former Unified School Board member.

Voting in favor of appointing Meadows were board members Mary Modder, Todd Price, Rebecca Stevens, Christine Schmaling and Todd Battle. Board President Yolanda Adams cast the dissenting vote. Prior to the vote, board members were asked to rank the two candidates, assigning "2" to the "preferred" candidate" and "1" to the least preferred candidate. Meadows received 10 points while Bryan, 8.

Meadows and Bryan were interviewed in two separate rounds and were asked what they thought were the most important issues that needed to be addressed in the the district and with public education, where they make budget cuts and the best way to address differences of opinion on the board.

Meadows will be sworn in to serve the new term later this spring. At the conclusion of that term, an election will be held for a two-year term.

Thursday's special meeting follows a district decision announced Feb. 1 that Meadows would need to vacate his seat after a Wisconsin Elections Commission employee noticed a clerical error in the district’s election notice for the 2022 spring election. The commission said the board improperly listed the position as a three-year term, rather than a one-year term.

At that time, there were two, three-year terms expiring in 2025 and one, one-year term expiring this spring. The candidate with the third-largest number of votes in the spring 2022 election was to serve the one-year term. Election results reflected Eric Meadows received the third-largest number of votes, and would therefore be serving for one year.

During the board's deliberations that followed more than hour of public comments, several members acknowledged public accusations that Meadows was targeted for political reasons.

"I think the mistake was an oversight. It was a big mistake," said Price. "But, nevertheless, it was never a political move to oust Mr. Meadows."

Price said he thought both candidates were qualified and encouraged Bryan, along with others, to consider running next year.

"This is a procedural matter, and it should be only that," Price said. "Not the political spectacle that's gone on."

Modder echoed similar sentiments.

"This was an unfortunate mistake that I think we're rectifying as best we can," Modder said. "And, no, it wasn't political, and I would be happy to have (Meadows) stay on the board with us."

Stevens said she supported the motion to appoint Meadows to the board, citing his election win last year.

"The voters voted for Eric," Stevens said. "Unfortunately, there was an error, and it was caught at the state level, and that's where our attorney came in and advised us of what we need to do to fix the error... It wasn't anyone trying to do anything to oust Mr. Meadows."

Before the vote, Adams passed the gavel to Modder to voice her dissent.

"As much as I would love to see things calm down and go back to normal, I'm basing my decision on the interview, and my points and listening to both candidates and how they answered the questions," Adams said. "I know that's just a guide, but for me, it just spoke volumes to how they would be as a team member and I believe that candidate Bryan, by far did the best job in answering the questions."

Adams said Bryan provided thorough background on himself, while not receiving the same from Meadows.

"I value him (Meadows) as a sitting board member, but I still don't have that background information to compare the two candidates," Adams said. "So, for that reason, I must vote against this, because I do believe that Mr. Bryan did the best job and has the most experience. I'm usually a team player, but I'm also fair."

After the meeting, Bryan congratulated Meadows and said he understands and supports the board's decision.

Bryan added he will continue to serve the district in other ways.

"I am looking forward to continuing to serve the KUSD community, both in my role at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and a member of the district’s Personnel Committee," Bryan said. "I look forward to utilizing my experience to help the district address the critical issues that KUSD faces in those capacities, whether it be the district budget, teacher retention, and the academic and mental well being of Kenosha’s students."

Bryan said he is considering running for election next year.

"I am taking into serious consideration the possibility of running for another term on the School Board next year and am looking forward these discussions on how I can best serve Kenosha Unified," Bryan said.

Meadows was not available for comment Thursday night.