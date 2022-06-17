Kenosha's Police, Fire chiefs to join alderman for meeting on referendum for firefighters, officers

City residents are invited to take part in a Tuesday evening discussion regarding the summer referendum on whether to increase taxes to hire additional police officers and firefighters.
The event will be held at Grewenow Elementary School, 7714 20th Ave., from 6 to 7 p.m. Door opens at 5:30 p.m.
Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen, Kenosha Fire Chief Chris Bigley and 13th District Alderman Curt Wilson will discuss the Aug. 9 referendum on whether to hire 10 additional police officers and six firefighters with associated equipment.
To do this, the city is seeking to exceed the state’s statutory levy limit on what it can tax property owners in 2022 for enhanced protective services. It would collect the money in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738. Mayor John Antaramian has requested it increased to 3.3%, which would increase the levy by $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738. If the referendum is approved, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly an additional $5.50 per month, or $66 a year.