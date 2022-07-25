Kenosha's Public Safety & Welfare Committee votes for referendum on marijuana use in city

The city's Public Safety & Welfare Committee voted unanimously for an advisory referendum to measure public opinion on marijuana use Monday evening.

The Committee voted to send the proposed resolution – sponsored by Ald. Anthony Kennedy and co-sponsored by Alds. Jan Michalski, David Mau, Brandi Feree, Curt Wilson and Kelly Mackay – to the full City Council for a vote in the coming weeks.

The advisory referendum would measure public opinion on allowing adults 21 and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities and imposing a tax on the sale of the drug with a question on the ballots in the Nov. 8 general election.

If approved by the City Council in its current form, the question that would appear on ballots is the following: "Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?"

More than half of states across the nation, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.

"Kenosha is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring communities in Illinois are increasingly capitalizing on," the proposed resolution reads.

It also states that "legalization would undercut the illicit market, and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe."

Kenosha County residents voted to legalize medical marijuana in an advisory referendum in 2018 with 56,000 votes, or 88% of the ballots cast.

The state Legislature is currently considering a handful of bills on medical marijuana and full legalization of the drug. Results from such a referendum would be sent to state lawmakers.

"What you have in front of you is not to approve the legalization of marijuana, it is not to change any state law, it is to simply ask our citizens in the City of Kenosha what their opinion is and then offer that opinion," Kennedy told the Committee.

Michalski said he believes that "legalization in Wisconsin is pretty much inevitable."

"The tax revenue that Illinois and Michigan and our surrounding states that allow for legalization of marijuana, they're making a lot of money off of Wisconsin residents, even Kenosha residents that are just going across the border to purchase marijuana," he said.

According to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.

A Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February 2022, found 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be “fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.