Kerkman officially resigns from Wisconsin Assembly seat

Samantha Kerkman has officially resigned her seat as state representative effective late Tuesday afternoon.
Kerkman, 47, who won election to a four-year term as Kenosha County executive in April announced in a news release she had turned her keys to the Wisconsin Assembly's Sergeant at Arms Tonnon Byers. She had held a dual role during the two-month transition period. Kerkman replaced County Executive Jim Kreuser, who had held the position since 2008.
“Representing the constituents of the 61st Assembly District and providing them exceptional service has been an honor and a pleasure," Kerkman said.
“During my terms in office, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to give full thought and consideration to proposals big and small, changing our laws for the betterment of Wisconsin, targeting waste, fraud and mismanagement in government, and fulfilling the legislative responsibility to be a check on the other branches of government.
“I am grateful to bring the 20-plus years of experience, knowledge, and insight I have gained in the Legislature to my service as Kenosha County Executive. It has been and continues to be, a privilege to serve.”
The Capitol office remains staffed and constituents of the 61st Assembly District who have questions or concerns, or need help with a state agency can still obtain assistance by calling (608) 266-2530 or emailing Assembly.District61@legis.wisconsin.gov.
