Kerkman presents proposed 2023 Kenosha County Board with a 1.86% levy increase, emphasis on development, public safety and funding for Uptown

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman presented to the County Board a budget for next year that proposes a decrease in property taxes for the owner of an average value home, emphasizes public safety and money that would aid the city in redeveloping Uptown.

Kerkman, in delivering her first budget address as county executive Tuesday night, said that her initial months since taking the reins have been about building partnerships.

“Partnerships with local government – our municipalities, first responders and with our county employees … the list goes on,” she told the board. “Working together is how we get things done in Kenosha County.”

“And, working in partnership with you, we will adopt a budget that provides services the people of our county need, moves us forward as the gateway to Wisconsin and uses our taxpayer resources wisely.”

Levy up, property; taxes drop

Administration’s proposed budget comes with a tax levy increase of 1.86 percent rising by $1,353,956 million to $74,094,863 million for 2023.The corresponding tax rate is expected to drop by 56 cents from $4.18 this year to $3.62 per $1,000 of equalized property value next year. That means, the owner of a median value home, $271,000 (up from $238,549 this year) would expect to pay $981.51 in taxes for next year, a decrease. By comparison, in 2022, a home owner paid $997.01 in taxes to the county.

The total budget for the county is expected to decrease by $27,573,422 to $275,042,503, a drop of about 9.11%. That decrease is due in large part to the Kemper Center project that had been part of the county’s budget last year, but did not materialize, according to administration officials.

She touted the county’s AAA bond rating crediting the finance team and retired chief finance officer and now Supervisor David Geertsen for the county’s top financial standing.

“One of the reasons we’ve maintained a triple A bond rating is that we continue to be a magnet for economic development in the region and the nation,” she said.

For the second year in a row, the county had the highest net new construction in the state in 2022 and the state’s second highest job growth during the five-year period from 2016 to 2021. The state average’s was minus 1%, she said.

Kerkman attributed the growth to companies, including Vonco Products, Salem Business Park’s first tenant which broke ground on 36,000 square foot addition last fall. Developments in Pleasant Prairie, including the new Kroger grocery fulfillment center and Haribo also continue add to the region’s economic development, she said.e

Uptown redevelopment funds

The budget also proposes $350,000 to the City of Kenosha for the “ongoing redevelopment of the Uptown area as the community continues to heal from the wounds we suffered in August 2020.” The redevelopment includes the The Lofts, which would bring housing, a grocery store and restaurant, among other developments to the Uptown area, that was destroyed during the civil unrest two years ago.

“This budget contributes $350,000 to an effort that will bring businesses and residents back to the struggling areas in the heart of the city.”

The budget, she said, looks to move forward with replacing the county’s outdated human services building. The county has proposed moving the department from its current site at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road to the Sun Plaza shopping center at the 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

“Thanks to this board for recently approving the acceptance of a nearly $10 million grant from the state of Wisconsin,” she said. According to Kerkman, the project is on track for construction next year with and an opening by spring of 2024.

Kerkman said the administration’s budget also commits to maintaining and improving county infrastructure, including that of the Pike River South Branch restoration. That project was previously supported by the County Board in the 2022 budget and is moving forward, she said.

The project, in an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers comes with a $10 million grant for its first phase. The project is aimed at addressing chronic flooding in the corridor on the city’s west side and in Somers.

Public safety, risk management assessment

During a press conference prior to the meeting, Kerkman said the budget also looks to hire a detective and analyst in the Sheriff’s Department.

“I’ve talked to the folks at the Sheriff’s Department. My envisioning of this position because it’s very important to know where our crime is in those types of things, using heat maps to really dive in closer in looking at the data,” she said of the new analyst position.

As a result of an ongoing class and compensation study, administration has also proposed a 3% increase to the county's wage schedule and a 1% across-the-board increase for employees beginning Jan. 1. The recommendation comes as a consultant's preliminary findings show the county "benchmark jobs" to be, on average, below market value, Kerkman said. An additional $500,000 has been included to address the study's final recommendations in the coming months.

The budget also includes $150,000 that would allow the county to hire risk management firm to conduct an “after-incident” assessment of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake and the aftermath of protests and riots left in its wake. The study would also evaluate other emergency events, such as the flooding and tornadoes and how the county responded to them.

In addition, the county executive said she has introduced a “Kenosha County Veterans Honor Portal” an online, one-stop shop for information designed for veterans in the county.

The portal includes a map-based application with a self-guided tour of land marks dubbed the Kenosha County Veterans Tribute Trail. The feature also includes an honor registry, which allows veterans or their families to contribute a “living history” to the portal.

“In conclusion, this budget meets the needs of our county, it moves us forward and it does so fiscally responsibly,” she said. “I look forward to working in partnership with you – the County Board – to make it happen.”

The proposed budget will be presented to County Board committees this month. A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1 before the board as a committee of the whole and will then be voted on by the full board on Nov. 2.