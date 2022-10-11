Kerkman to hold next informational gathering for residents, visitors at Bristol Woods on Saturday

BRISTOL — Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will hold her next "Saturdays in the Park with Sam" event Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bristol Woods Park.
The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the pavilion located alongside the road that leads into the park. The park is located at 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB) in Bristol. Saturdays in the Park with Sam is an opportunity for residents to share ideas and comments with the county executive. Information about county resources and services will also be available to visitors.
“We’ve had some great conversations at these events throughout the summer and fall, and I look forward to that continuing this Saturday,” Kerkman said.
Future weekend office hours at indoor locations across the county over the winter will be announced soon.
