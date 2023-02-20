The special meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board was done before it started, after some members of the public refused to remove their "Eric Meadows KUSD School Board" signs Monday night.

The meeting, which was established to interview and possibly appoint a candidate to fill current School Board member Eric Meadows' seat, following an election notice clerical error, never commenced after Board President Yolanda Adams asked for members of the public to remove their campaign signs. The meeting was scheduled at the Indian Trail High School and Academy auditorium.

According to School Board Policy 1510, "No advertising will be permitted on school buildings or any District owned property if it advertises or promotes products or services or uses imagery, verbiage or other methods of communication (a) that pertains to products or services that are unlawful or prohibited in school, such as alcoholic beverages, tobacco or other harmful substances; (b) that are inappropriate for the intended age group, such as those related to the promotion of sexual activity; (c) that is political in nature; (d) or that is inconsistent with the District mission or educational objectives."

Various board members cited the policy, but members of the public argued that the signs were not campaign signs because Meadows was not running for School Board.

"They were asked to remove the signs three times," Adams said. "First, by our HR (human resources) director; second, by security and third by the board." District officials said the non-compliance continued for about an hour.

Adams specified that any campaign signs, regardless of the political office, are not allowed in high schools.

"The same signs used when running for office cannot be in high schools," Adams said.

After sitting and waiting for members of the public to remove their signs, Adams walked off the stage. Eventually, Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss, School Board members Todd Price and Rebecca Stevens and board Secretary Stephens also left the stage.

While board members dispersed, leaving only School Board members Mary Modder, Price and Kristine Schmaling on the stage, members of the public first stated they would play the waiting game, shouting things, such as, "I can sit here all night, I don't give a (expletive)."

The group then continued to shout at the members to "just get the meeting done."

Some even claimed the board was violating the open meeting law because it called a meeting, despite it never being called to order.

"Tonight's meeting was a noticed public meeting. And it is a violation of Wisconsin Open Meetings laws for them to throw this little hissy fit," said Mary Magdalen Moser, a Kenosha resident, who attended the meeting.

"That's the other problem is are they having an illegal quorum, because there's only seven people on this board. And if they have four people in the back room talking when an announced, open, public meeting is supposed to be taking place, and they are illegally forming in a different room. Yeah, that is a violation of Wisconsin Open Meetings laws."

Adams, after the meeting, clarified there were only ever three board members in a separate room together at one time, thus avoiding a quorum.

Moser said she also had issues with the appointment process, in general.

"I have a huge issue with that, and the way they're conducting the meeting itself," Moser said.

Eventually, people in the crowd decided to stand up and shout their comments to the public, as the microphones were not on.

Meadows shared similar sentiments with the crowd, stating the signs were an "incorrect interpretation of their policy."

"I'm not on the ballot, so how can that be a political sign?" Meadows said. "A lot of people from administration, several different board members came to me asking me to ask (the members of the public) to remove the signs and I'm not going to do that."

The special meeting to appoint a board member follows a district decision announced Feb. 1 to vacate Meadows’ seat after a Wisconsin Elections Commission employee noticed a clerical error in the district’s election notice for the 2022 spring election. The commission said the board improperly listed the position as a three-year term, rather than a one-year term.

At that time, there were two, three-year terms expiring in 2025 and one, one-year term expiring this spring. The candidate with the third-largest number of votes in the spring 2022 election was to serve the one-year term. Election results reflected Eric Meadows received the third-largest number of votes, and would therefore be serving for one year.

As a result of the error, Meadows’ position will be vacated at the end of April, at which time the appointee will serve on the School Board for one year before an election is held for a two-year seat in 2024. Meadows has also called on the district to halt the appointment process.

"Under the leadership of KUSD School Board President Yolanda Adams and then-Clerk Tony Garcia, egregious election mistakes were made that have resulted in the contentious and controversial situation that the district is now facing. Coincidentally, both are on the Feb. 21st primary election ballot this week," said state Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, in a statement following the meeting.

"Not only has Mr. Meadows been denied due process, Ms. Adams’ decision to inconsistently apply school board free-speech policy tonight places the district at potentially serious compounding fiscal risk.

"With a looming multi-million dollar deficit that is the result of poor board leadership, this very same board has been forced to cut important teaching positions and much needed Health Savings Account benefits for hardworking educators, she said.

"Is it responsible of Adams to so flippantly open the district up to potential expensive litigation at the expense of taxpayers? Who pays for school leadership mistakes? It seems like teachers, students, and taxpayers continue to foot the bill for the political whims of Ms. Adams.”

Sabrina Landry, a Kenosha resident, said she attended the meeting because she wanted to support Carl Bryan, a former School Board member, who submitted his name for appointment. Brian Thomas, a Kenosha County Board supervisor, also submitted his name for consideration.

"I was really hoping to be able to get a good word in for Carl," Landry said. "I mean, my husband and I put together a pretty awesome speech. I wasn't going to stand up and do my speech when they were all taking over the meeting."

Landry said Meadows could have asked his supporters to comply with the policy so a meeting could be held.

"He could have easily asked his followers to follow the rules so we can get this meeting going," Landry said. "He didn't. He sat there. He even went up there in the (board) seat."

Adams said there is a plan to re-schedule the special session with a virtual meeting to be held later this week. She said the time has yet to be determined.

According to a statement from Kenosha Unified, the rescheduled meeting will be, "noticed in the near future so that the interview process outlined in Policy 8330 may occur with fidelity."

"I'm disappointed we couldn't get through to the interview process," Adams said. "I'm not wavering on my decision. We did want to hear from everyone. We couldn't get certain citizens to comply with policy."