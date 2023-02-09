A significant lack of affordable and safe housing for older adults was underscored during an emotional public listening session Wednesday night hosted by the county’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

Dozens of area residents attended the two-hour event held inside Bradford Community Church-Unitarian Universalist.

Commissioners gathered public input from many who said older adults and those with disabilities have an incredibly hard time obtaining and maintaining affordable and safe housing in the community. Some of the speakers said they are deeply afraid of making complaints to landlords or apartment companies for fear of being evicted or not having their leases renewed.

One woman brought many in attendance to tears as she spoke of her struggles living in a lakefront apartment complex.

Diane Sanders said she suffered from exposure to mold and dust for years and her unit is now uninhabitable. She now struggles to breathe.

“I have been exposed to mold which has compromised my health quite a bit,” Sanders told the commission. “Living in a senior home, most of us are medically compromised and a lot of them are afraid to say anything.”

Sanders, whose been in-and-out of the hospital all week, said doctors told her not to re-enter her apartment. She’s now homeless.

“It’s terrible. I really can’t express it. Something really needs to be done,” Sanders said. “It’s not fair that we have been subjected to this.”

Veronica King, a past president of the Kenosha branch of the NAACP, a social worker and a community activist, also spoke about the struggles many older adults face.

“One of the chief complaints the NAACP has received over the years has been with regards to senior housing,” King said. “The complaints that our seniors are bringing to us are issues with regards to some of our larger housing complexes in Kenosha that are HUD housing, HUD-funded. The patients are complaining about repairs not being done to their apartments in a timely fashion.

“The residents are afraid to speak up and speak out in fear that their lease will not be renewed. I wanted the commission to be aware that these are vulnerable seniors and individuals with a disability,” she said.

Another woman said she fought with the owners of her apartment for years.

“It was non-stop mentally,” she said. “There has to be something to protect tenants. They’re not complaining, they’re asking for things that are their right. That they should live like a normal human being with some dignity.”

The meeting also featured limited discussion on the draft report being worked on by the commission on race and arrests in Kenosha County.

The commissioners plan to share their findings with County Board supervisors.

Established in May 2021, the commission’s mission is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration and community engagement.