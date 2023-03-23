A gravel mining operation will be able to expand on 23.5 acres in the Town of Wheatland but will be required to end its operations in five years and shut down completely by 2030 under conditions reached with Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Board voted 22-1 on a comprehensive plan that will allow Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc., to expand operations on property in the town at 31st Street and 376th Avenue. The property is currently zoned for agricultural land use in an isolated natural resource area.

The board voted similarly on approving the rezoning of the property for mineral extraction and a conditional use permit with stipulations, including that Lafarge conclude its current gravel mining and the mineral extractions within five years, or no later than Dec. 31, 2028.

According to the conditional use permit, decommissioning and restoring the expanded and its existing mining operation would end within seven years, or by Dec. 31, 2030.

Supervisor Erin Decker cast the dissenting vote.

The board’s approval came after more than six months of postponements as the Planning and Development Committee heard from dozens of residents from Kenosha and Racine counties who expressed concerns about the expansion and its effect in potentially decreasing property values, health and environmental effects and effects of nearby wells.

The committee, which held well-attended public hearings that often went late into the night, eventually approved Lafarge’s application following negotiations that produced a number of concessions, including the end date for operations and decommissioning and restoration of the site. Both had been a major recurring theme and point of contention by residents and some members of the Wheatland Town Board.

The original 1996 agreement included language that the mine would continue to operate for 25 years, providing that there weren’t other viable areas for mineral extraction.

Lafarge’s original application with conditional uses submitted and approved last year by the committee, did not include end dates for either operation, but does now

Among some of the other major conditions for approval include that:

• The county enters into a professional services contract with consultant The Sigma Group, Inc. to perform bi-annual groundwater monitoring and site surveillance visits. The county and Sigma have already finalized a contract to cover the next two years of monitoring and surveillance visits. Approval of the expansion parcel will require an updated contract to cover the additional mining area, with three additional monitoring wells to be installed on the expansion site.

• Lafarge submit a well “action plan” by April 12 for the monitoring and/or possible remediation of neighboring residential wells that have the potential for becoming negatively affected by mining in the expanded area.

• Filling and grading on the south side of 31st Street to stabilize existing slope erosion.

• Lafarge guarantee its compliance with the conditions and deviations become subject to citation and associated stop work orders.

During deliberations Tuesday night, some supervisors questioned why Lafarge’s application came before the County Board without a decision from the Wheatland Town Board.

In November, the committee asked for further clarification from the county’s Corporation Counsel after the Town Board’s attorney Jeff Davison advised the board not to take a formal vote after two of its three members, Kelly Wilson and Andrew Lois, spoke publicly against the project at the Oct. 12 committee public hearing.

“Ultimately, we as a county would like to get the favorable or non-favorable recommendations from the town,” said Supervisor Aaron Karow, who chairs the committee. He said it was one of the reasons the committee delayed its decision earlier.

“It was never added to the Town Board agenda to be voted on and in fact there was some communication with their attorney that they were not going to be making a decision on it,” he said.

Corporation Counsel during the committee’s meeting in December advised the non-vote was related to an open meetings violation since a quorum of the Town Board had been present at the October hearing where they expressed their opposition and their presence had not been publicly noticed ahead of time, constituting an illegal board meeting.

The county, however, in accordance with revised state law, did not need to have a recommendation from the town to move forward on the Lafarge project.

“In our minds, I believe all of us would say we did our due diligence,” said Supervisor Brian Bashaw, a committee member. He said that Lafarge had exceeded the expectations on the conditions the county put forth by the committee in taking into consideration resident concerns.

The committee could not, by law, turn down the project’s conditional use permit by applying personal preferences and its decision had to be based on substantial evidence, according to Bashaw who cited Act 67.

“It goes on to say where an applicant meets or agrees to meet all of the requirements and conditions specified in the ordinance imposed by a governing body, the conditional use shall be granted,” he said.

While municipalities under county planning and zoning jurisdiction have traditionally given their advisory recommendation, a practice encouraged by county governments in such land matters, their input isn’t legally binding, but rather one of cooperative governance.

Earlier, Supervisor Monica Yuhas said she hoped it does not set a precedent for other towns and villages to “circumvent the process” when its leaders don’t want to “touch a hot topic.”

“Because, this is what I think happened here. This was a politically motivated hot issue and the Town of Wheatland didn’t want to deal with it … People are elected whether you’re on the village board or town board to make hard choices,” she said. “And, just because you may not want to doesn’t mean you automatically push it on the county.”

