Kenosha County's Executive Committee approved County Executive Samantha Kerkman's nominees to serve on the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission despite outcry from social and racial justice groups against the candidates.

The committee voted 6-1 approving the nominations of Brian Gonzales, a retired Kenosha Police officer and 7-0 in favor of Xavier Solis, a local attorney Thursday night.

The votes came during a nearly three-hour meeting that included about 20 speakers and a crowd that filled most of the County Board chambers. The meeting had to be moved from a second-floor committee room because of the large audience.

Both candidates had drawn public scrutiny since Kerkman's recommendation to appoint them earlier this month.

At a press conference before Thursday's meeting, advocacy groups including Congregations United to Serve Humanity, Leaders of Kenosha and others continued to call for County Board supervisors to turn down Gonzales’ and Solis' nominations.

The advocacy groups pointed to Gonzales' statement to the County Board in 2021 in which he opposed the need for an equity and diversity coordinator and saying he had not personally experienced racism. Gonzales, who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff a year ago, was the officer who shot and killed Michael E. Bell in 2004 and later wrote a book detailing the fatal shooting that led to a libel lawsuit by Bell’s father. The suit was dismissed, however, Bell's father is appealing the decision and final briefs were filed last week.

Solis represented the foundation that had initially helped raise the $2 million bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was later acquitted in the shooting deaths of two men and injury of a third, during the Kenosha riots in August of 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. His representation of Fightback came later as parties jockeying for legal representation of Rittenhouse became embroiled in a court battle for return of the funds, which were eventually split three ways.

Rose urges rejecting Gonzales

During deliberations over Gonzales' appointment, Executive Committee member Terry Rose urged the chairs of standing committees and County Board leadership comprising the Executive Committee to reject the nomination “so it comes back to the County Board with a negative vote."

Rose cited an excerpt from Gonzales’ self-published "A Fateful Two Minutes" that details his reaction to Bell’s shooting in 2004.

“Yahoo! I did it and cheered inside of my head as though I scored the winning touchdown,” quoting from Gonzales book.

“That’s an attitude that we’ve got to find repugnant,” said Rose. “This is not the time to endorse that kind of attitude, whatsoever … it’s not the kind of attitude that one takes while working in the line of duty. It’s a callous disregard for the human life, which we cannot support.”

Gonzales was out of town at a law enforcement conference speaking engagement and could not be at the committee vetting, according to Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, who chairs the Judiciary and Law Committee. Supervisor Daniel Gaschke, who is not on the Executive Committee, suggested his colleagues table Gonzales’ nomination until he could be available in person. Gonzales expressed to Rodriguez he would be present at the County Board next month as the full board considers his confirmation.

Nedweski: 'Read the book'

Supervisor Amanda Nedweski, who chairs the Human Services Committee, however, challenged Rose asking him whether he had read Gonzales’ book in its entirety.

“Do you have the first part and the last part or you just have that phrase that you took out of the book to take out of context?” asked Nedweski.

Rose indicated he had not read the entire book and continued with the excerpt: “Are you crazy? You just killed somebody was my next thought.”

Nedweski then encouraged anyone how had not read the book to read it, saying the phrase had “frequently been taken out of context and used” against Gonzales.

County Board Vice Chair Erin Decker said she had read his book and also encouraged her colleagues to read it. She said he was being “truthful” and was trying to help other police officers that had gone through similar situations. Nedweski said Gonzales was “good man” who has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident.

Rose reminded the committee that the city paid out almost $2 million as a result of the fatal police-involved shooting for which no criminal charges were issued.

“It would really be a good thing to have somebody in law enforcement (on the committee), but we can do better,” he said.

Supervisors vet Solis

Solis, 44, was present to answer a host of questions, including multiple rounds of inquiry about his job as an attorney and his association with Rittenhouse.

During the vetting Rodriguez asked whether Solis was an attorney for Rittenhouse, whether he personally raised funds for his bail or donated to it to which he answered no to all. He also affirmed that he was not the attorney of record for Rittenhouse, clarifying misconceptions in the community and the media.

Supervisor John Franco, who is not on the Executive Committee, however, later asked whether he was categorically denying any connection to Rittenhouse.

“I represented the Fightback Foundation,” said Solis, adding that it was the nonprofit organization that posted the bond for Rittenhouse.

“So you were associated with the Fightback organization you called it, which raised the bail for Rittenhouse,” Franco reiterated.

“That’s my understanding, yes,” Solis said.

Franco asked whether there was any other involvement to which Solis said he simply represented them in Kenosha as his clients.

“Did I represent Mr. Rittenhouse directly? No. Was I part of his legal team? No,” he said. “So, I was not part of the criminal trial.”

Solis, whose grandparents were migrant workers, was the first in his family to go to college. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where he earned an accounting degree while working part time and raising three children. He received a juris doctorate from the University of Chicago law school while working full-time for at least the first two years paying for his education himself.

Addressing inequities

Solis was also asked what he had done to address “racial and ethnic inequities” in the community and what organizations or activities he had been involved in to address inequities.

“One, I’m not trying to be a minority. I am a minority. Two, I’m not trying to be Hispanic, I am Hispanic. I already know what the obstacles are there. I know what discrimination looks like,” he said.

Solis who has a private practice and has also served as public defender in his career, recalled his very first criminal trial involving a 17-year-old African American boy whose public defender had retired. The boy, a good student who had wanted enlist in the U.S. Navy, was being abused by his mother’s boyfriend.

One day, the boy couldn’t take it anymore and “snapped” and after the boyfriend ate his food, struck him in the head and pushed him. The boy defended himself and then called the police, but was arrested. He was charged with battery, Solis said.

“And, this case is the case that I probably told myself that if I’m not a successful attorney, this case right here is something I’d do good for one kid,” he said. “We won.”

Solis, whose sons are biracial, ran into the young man some time later at Six Flags, where he worked. He told Solis’ sons that their father was “great man.”

“Why? `Because I could not go into the Navy, and now I’m serving our country,’” recalling his client’s words. “So, I’m kind of offended by you telling me "what I have done for minorities.'”

Mathewson withdraws

The advocacy groups also had opposed the appointment of Kevin Mathewson, who Kerkman nominated to serve as an online media representative member on the county’s emergency planning committee.

Late Thursday Mathewson announced he had withdrawn from being considered for the appointment.

In withdrawing his name, Mathewson indicated he is presently involved in a lawsuit with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. "As this case remains in litigation, I can’t sit on a county committee when I am alleging wrongdoing on the part of that same county. This is a conflict that cannot be deliberately overlooked," he stated.

He expressed his appreciation for those who did support his nomination. "While I feel humbled and grateful by the outpouring of support I’ve received, I must remain true to my readers and advertisers. They deserve assurance that I will not be swayed from keeping government accountable," Mathewson said.

“I appreciated Mr. Mathewson’s willingness to serve on the committee, but I understand the challenges that he laid out in his statement announcing his withdrawal from consideration," Kerkman said. "I will continue working to fill the rosters of this and other committees with qualified individuals who have an interest in serving their community.”

