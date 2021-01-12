Legislator reactions to governor's address reveal continued political divisions, glimmer of optimism

Gov. Tony Evers State of the State address drew mixed reactions from local legislators, magnifying the deep political divisions that exist between the political parties as he outlined plans for Wisconsin’s future amid the pandemic.
In his virtual address, the first for a Wisconsin governor, Evers sought to overhaul the state’s antiquated system for distributing unemployment benefits, a $200 million investment to expand broadband access and the passage of a measure for greater transparency, public input and accountability in redrawing political district maps.
No hope, passion
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, however, called the Democratic governor’s address “backwards-looking, depressing and divisive” and lacking in both passion and hope.
In a statement, he criticized Evers for not going into greater detail for how COVID-19 vaccines would be distributed.
“Evers spent literally half of his speech saying how Coronavirus devastated our state. And then he spent literally only one sentence about distributing the vaccine, easing that devastation,” Wanggaard said. “No details about his plan to roll out the vaccine or who gets what, when. It’s just proves he has no vaccine plan, leaving vaccines on the shelf while people suffer and essential workers go unprotected.”
According to Wanggaard, the governor hadn’t learned from his mistakes, including “huge spending increases, cheap partisan shots and blaming others for his own inaction.”
“At least I’m glad he’s finally addressing his disastrous handling of the unemployment situation,” Wanggaard said.
“No matter what Governor Evers does or says, I continue to be focused on improving our jobs climate, reopening Wisconsin safely, cutting taxes, and growing our economy,” he said.
Evers had said both parties shared the blame with past legislatures failing to update the state’s system for processing unemployment claims and the slow response in getting checks to jobless individuals who filed for the benefits amid the pandemic.
The right tone
State Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, said he felt the governor “struck the right tone,” in his address.
“The Governor had a real challenge tonight, as COVID continues to exacerbate existing problems and create new ones,” Wirch said. “I think he struck the right tone, acknowledging the real issues before us while expressing optimism that, if we work together, we can overcome these hurdles.”
Wirch expressed optimism in the governor’s plans to update the unemployment system and seeking an end to the gerrymandering of political district maps.
“I was particularly pleased to hear Governor Evers’ commitment to fixing our broken unemployment insurance system and to tackle redistricting reform,” Wirch said in his statement. “These are tall tasks, but with cooperation, they are entirely doable.”
Brighter days ahead
State. Rep. Tod Ohnstad said Evers laid out the “critical concerns” of families as they navigate the connections between health and economic issues posed by the pandemic. He said the governor’s address “offered the solutions and path forward to recovery and growth.”
Ohnstad said the state has invested nearly $2 billion to address needs in the state.
This includes over $379 million in funding to support the state’s economy, assisting nearly 53,000 small businesses, more than 15,000 farms, and the Wisconsin tourism, lodging and hospitality sectors.
In addition, more than 26 million pieces of personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies have been distributed to hospitals, long-term care facilities, veteran’s homes and frontline workers. “Following the best science and medical guidance, we have come a long way relying on testing and tracing, and we are now in the process of ramping up vaccine distribution,” he said. “Brighter days and a return to normal are on the horizon.”
Ohnstad was critical of Republican leadership for filing lawsuits to overturn public health protections and for failing “to hold a single vote for months and months throughout the various waves of the virus.”
He said he was hopeful, however, that the legislation passed in the state Senate “can represent a greater spirit of collaboration and compromise.”
Positive vision
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha called Evers’ address one that instills “a positive vision” of the future.
“We can come together improve our state's broadband to better bring people together. We can come together to fix our unemployment systems so that Wisconsin has the safety net our people deserve,” said McGuire. “And we can come together to improve our democracy and end gerrymandering once and for all by letting people choose their politicians, instead of the other way around.”
