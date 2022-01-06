Local and state leaders reflect on one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots

On the one-year anniversary of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, local and state politicians reflected on the aftermath and what it means for America going forward.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said in a statement that Trump’s claims of a stolen election are to blame for the riot at the Capitol.

“Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ about the 2020 election incited a violent insurrection and attack on our democracy,” Baldwin said. “We must never forget this dark day in our nation’s history.”

Baldwin also defended the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and accused Wisconsin Republicans of using taxpayer money to promote “Trump’s big lie” about the election and to attack voting rights.

“The bipartisan House Select Committee is right to shine a light on the truth, so that there is accountability and that it never happens again in this country,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s successor in the House, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, and a Kenosha native, left no doubt where he thinks responsibility lies.

“The broken glass has been replaced and physical injuries have largely healed, but the events that unfolded last year during the insurrection at the Capitol left scars that will last a lifetime,” Pocan said. “January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, and yet, many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle deny that their cult leader was responsible. I fully support the January 6 committee’s efforts to see that each and every person who participated in that day’s events be held accountable, and that something like this can never happen again.”

Defending 1st Amendment

In a previous statement at Gateway’s Racine Campus, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, compared Jan. 6 to the riots in Kenosha following the Jacob Blake shooting on Aug. 23, 2020, and said that he would defend people’s “First Amendment right if you’re engaged in a First Amendment activity.”

“The moment you cross from First Amendment activity to criminal behavior, you should be held accountable,” said Steil, who represents Kenosha and Racine counties in Congress.

A request Wednesday to Steil for fresh comments had not been answered by press time.

Lori Hawkins, chair of the Kenosha County Democratic Party, saw the riot as an attempt to overturn the election, not just by the rioters, but by local, state and national officials who spread misinformation about the validity of the 2020 election.

“Those who are responsible for that attempt to deny what our democracy is built on with violence, they should be held responsible,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins also praised the ongoing congressional investigation, saying it would help “bring clarity” and “transparency” to the events leading up to Jan. 6.

“There’s too much at stake,” Hawkins said. “We saw it with our own eyes.”

Believes election was stolen

On the other hand, Ken Brown, vice-chairman of the Racine County Republican Party, repeated claims held by many Republicans about the election having been stolen.

“There was definitely some shenanigans and improper procedures in the election,” Brown said.

Brown said he believes that FBI plants were to blame for the violence at the Capitol, claiming the gathered crowd was otherwise completely unarmed and peaceful. He criticized the congressional investigation, arguing that since the Republicans on the committee had been selected by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the board had no authority.

“It’s completely illegal,” Brown said. “It is a witch hunt, it is not a proper investigation.”

Varying perspectives

Professors and activists, meanwhile, shared their varying perspectives on the eventful day.

Kenneth Mayer, a professor of political science at UW-Madison, described the riots as a “violent insurrection,” meant to overthrow the election. Mayer warned that “the dangers that led to that moment are still here.”

“You have office-holders up and down Wisconsin who are lying about what happened,” Mayer said, “making cartoonish accusations about the election.”

Mayer said he was waiting to see what would happen with the congressional hearing.

“It was and remains a perilous moment for American democracy,” Mayer said.

Arthur Cyr, a Carthage College professor of political economy and world business, had a less dire assessment when looking back on Jan. 6

“Lots of Americans should be assured that the system is working,” Cyr said. “We should be grateful things weren’t worse. Our institutions persevered.”

Cyr called the congressional hearing a “political exercise” and pointed to the many hundreds of people charged so far by the Justice Department for their involvement with the riots as evidence that the system had worked.

“The most important activity to pay attention to is the Justice Department,” Cyr said. “That’s more important than the political circus going on in Congress.”

Cyr also said he didn’t consider the riot an armed insurrection, which he acknowledged is a view not shared by many in the media and academia, who he felt had blown it out of proportion.

“I think it was a very violent riot,” Cyr said. “Important lessons were learned.”

But David Goldenberg, Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, warned that the acceptance of extremism by individuals and institutions was creating a dangerous political environment in America.

“We’re at a moment,” Goldenberg said. “Are we going to reject the extremism that led to what occurred on Jan. 6, or are we going to continue to normalize it?”

Looking ahead

As for the future, Hawkins said that it was critical to solve such political divides that led to Jan. 6.

“I think that we as the adults and leaders in our communities must make sure that we are moving forward,” Hawkins said. “We can’t do that until we settle what’s dividing us right now.”

But Brown warned Democrats that the power balance would be shifting soon.

“I would advise the Democratic Party and Democrats across the country to look closely inward, because they’re about to lose power for the next decade,” Brown said.

Baldwin, meanwhile, pushed the importance of voting rights, advocating for the passing of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

“We cannot allow Senate Republicans to obstruct action on strengthening our democracy, protecting voting rights and putting power in the hands of the people at the ballot box,” Baldwin said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0