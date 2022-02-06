Local governments weather the pandemic storm

Officials with Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha and several municipalities in the county municipalities have shared detailed insights into their revenues and use of federal COVID relief funds provided to them during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act to help bolster state and local governments with $350 billion in aid. The Treasury Department required states, counties and larger cities to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money.

Those governments also were tasked with to estimating their losses for 2020 by comparing actual revenue to expected revenue under a Treasury Department formula.

Kenosha County

Kenosha County reported $16,694,700 in lost revenue to the U.S. Treasury Department for 2020, according to county Finance Director Patty Merrill.

“Our 2020 actual revenues were down by $5,150,000, without consideration of the counterfactual revenue based on our average growth from 2016-2018,” Merrill said, adding the county has not closed the books for 2021.

Merrill said county departments and divisions managed their expenses to remain within their budgets as a result of the revenue loss.

“The county did not borrow from reserves, but expenses were cut. Staff development was limited, vacant positions were not filled, etc.,” Merrill said.

While Merrill said many things have returned to pre-pandemic levels and 2021 saw record high sales tax revenue, golf revenue, and parks revenue.

Merrill mostly attributes the revenue turnaround to the rebound in sales tax.

“We believe that much of that has to do with online retail spending, building supplies (as people tackled DIY projects), and some to do with construction activity that continued and even grew during the pandemic,” Merrill said.

She said in 2020, people were staying home and recreational spending was down. In 2021, people began to return to work and go out. Discretionary income increased and recreational spending resumed. Inflation drove up prices and wages, Merrill said, adding the combination of higher wages and federal coronavirus relief aid helped increase discretionary spending.

However, some revenue will not return.

“The ICE inmates were pulled from the jail in 2020 by the federal government,” Merrill said. “They have not, and probably will not, return. There was revenue associated with housing those inmates.”

Also, Kenosha County has a nursing home with a census that continues to struggle due to COVID restrictions, and a reduction in elective procedures.

Merrill said by reporting the loss to the Treasury, the county was able to some ARPA funding on projects that might not otherwise be eligible under Treasury rules.

“The County Board has authorized using a portion of these funds toward infrastructure projects, mostly for road projects,” Merrill said. “Although many of these (projects) were already being planned in future years, this funding allowed them to be accelerated, and in some cases freed up the capacity to borrow for other projects,” Merrill said.

City of Kenosha

Kenosha reported the loss of revenue for 2020 from the budgeted amount versus the collected amount as $847,458, with the majority of that from interest income, fines collected and having the city pools closed, according to City Administrator John Morrissey. The city’s fiscal year runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

Morrissey said the city did not have any layoffs or have to borrow money or take from reserves.

“The expenses for the seasonal staff for the pools and other seasonal employees that were not hired was an offset to the revenue loss as well,” he said. “We were fortunate that all departments were able to not use as many supplies and other items and we were able to keep the cost down. We were able to have certain positions that were able to work from home, so the need for layoffs was avoided. The majority of city-sponsored events such as the annual fireworks and concerts were all canceled as well.”

Some of the federal funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act were used for economic development and job training or education. For example, $2,250,000 went to the redevelop of Uptown’s Brown Bank, 2216 63rd St., for new HVAC system, rest rooms, electrical services, lighting and other finishes to house youth leadership and development programs.

Another $1.5 million went to the Brown Bank programming. The city is working with four colleges and universities, and three community partners, to provide programs in youth leadership, financial literacy, job readiness soft skills and to assist young people in identifying educational and career options.

According to city documents, $1.3 million went to assist in site preparation, utilities, the provision of off-street parking and other development costs associated with construction of a new Kenosha Unified School District STEM school in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

“The City of Kenosha has been very fortunate that the economics of the area are stabilized in part due to the new construction and jobs that have been created,” Morrissey said.

“The interest income is near historic lows and will take major changes in the interest rate for that to return to pre-pandemic levels. With the growth in construction the city has been able to stabilize the revenue stream back to “normal” with the addition of construction permit fees.”

He said there were no changes in fee prices but more permits are being issued.

Village of Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie reported a $4.28 million loss in net revenues in 2020, according to Village Administrator Nathan Thiel.

The losses resulted in the village using about $1.5 million in reserves, while issuing intergovernmental loans estimated at $1 million, he said. In addition, the village reduced services and seasonal employment based on demand.

“We also received a $1.5 million corporate donation from Haribo to close the gap,” said Thiel, referring to the candy-making giant that is building a plant in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park and expects to begin operations soon.

Lingering financial and economic effects continue in the village as a result of the pandemic, Thiel said. But it has not had to resort to layoffs or other austerity measures.

“We are in recovery. We still have not reached pre-pandemic revenues but we have modified our expenses and services to so that they do not outpace revenues,” Thiel said. “While we have not had a hiring freeze, employee vacancies and the competitive hiring market has reduced our total payroll costs.”

In the meantime, he said the village expects to direct the $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward reducing capital costs at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, “where we experienced the greatest revenue loss.”

The rosy revenue rebound experienced at the national or state levels also has yet be reflected at the village level.

“Revenues are not surging. Unlike the state and county, the village does not receive sales tax or other revenue sources that fluctuate with the economy. We did see about a half million dollar decline in building permit revenue during the pandemic. That has since normalized to pre-pandemic level,” he said.

Thiel said he is optimistic and believes that the area hit hardest — the RecPlex — will see an eventual rebound.

“At the RecPlex between memberships, programming and rentals, the pandemic gross revenues dropped approximately $4.4 million in 2020,” he said. “In 2021, gross revenues grew by $2.4 million, but still $2 million under the pre-pandemic gross revenues. However, RecPlex revenues trend well for 2022, and we are positive the financial picture will continue to improve.”

West-end municipalities

No revenue losses were reported in 2020 by Bristol or Salem Lakes, the two largest municipalities in western Kenosha County.

Bristol Administrator Randy Kerkman attributes this to new commercial and residential growth and expects the same will be true for 2021.

“The 2021 financials have not been audited at this time but building permits ran favorable again in 2021 so it is likely there will not be a revenue loss,” Kerkman said.

Christine Lamb, village treasurer for Salem Lakes, said while no loss was reported in 2020, a report it is required to be submitted by April 2022 will show a loss of $240,633 in revenue.

Both Kerkman and Lamb said the respective municipalities are still looking into how to use ARPA funding.

“It looks like the Treasury has loosened some of its restrictions on the use of the funds, but I have not had an opportunity yet to research this and determine how this may impact the local municipalities,” Kerkman said.

Kenosha News reporters Daniel Gaitan, Terry Flores and Jill Tatge-Rozell contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Terry Flores Reporter Follow Terry Flores Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today