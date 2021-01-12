Local legislators' reactions to governor's address reveal continued political divisions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was particularly pleased to hear Governor Evers’ commitment to fixing our broken unemployment insurance system and to tackle redistricting reform,” Wirch said in his statement. “These are tall tasks, but with cooperation, they are entirely doable.”

Brighter days ahead

State. Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said Evers laid out the “critical concerns” of families as they navigate the connections between health and economic issues posed by the pandemic. He said the governor’s address “offered the solutions and path forward to recovery and growth.”

Ohnstad said the state has invested nearly $2 billion to address needs in the state.

This includes over $379 million in funding to support the state’s economy, assisting nearly 53,000 small businesses, more than 15,000 farms, and the Wisconsin tourism, lodging and hospitality sectors.