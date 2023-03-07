Dozens of local community activists and concerned citizens spoke out against Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman's recent appointees to county volunteer commissions.

Attendees gathered in front of the Kenosha County Administration Building ahead of Tuesday night's County Board meeting.

The demonstration was organized by Leaders of Kenosha, Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC) and Congregations United to Save Humanity (CUSH). Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, and City of Kenosha Ald. Anthony Kennedy addressed the crowd and reporters.

Items on Tuesday's County Board meeting agenda include: referring to committee appointments including Mark Melotick and Kevin Mathewson to the Local Emergency Planning Committee, and A. Brian Gonzales and Xavier Solis to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

This is a developing story. A Kenosha News reporter is covering the demonstration and tonight's meeting.