Longtime Randall Town Board chairman files non-candidacy papers, hangs up political hat

RANDALL – Bob Stoll is hanging up his political hat after more than 30 years serving in local government, including just over a decade as Town Board chairman.

On Nov. 15, Stoll, 68, of Randall, filed non-candidacy papers, meaning he will not be running for reelection next spring.

“Thirty some years has been enough,” Stoll said. “I’ve been involved in town government since 1991 with the exception of about three years.”

Stoll, who retired in 2012 after running a furniture business in Long Grove, Ill., entered the world of local government first as a Plan Commission member before running for Town Board supervisor 31 years ago.

His service in local government was interrupted in the 2000s following a clash between the board and residents who opposed gravel mining on property in the town owned by Thelen Sand & Gravel. The property was later annexed into the Village of Twin Lakes.

At the time, the agricultural property was under county zoning and the use was permitted.

“All the incumbents got voted out that year and a new group came in,” said Stoll, recalling his relatively brief ouster. “They were in for, like, one term or maybe two terms.”

Stoll said the group apparently felt the incumbents weren’t taking a strong enough position against gravel mining.

‘Time for somebody else’

About 10 years ago, Stoll was elected chairman of the Town Board and also chairs the Plan Commission. He currently sits on Kenosha County’s Board of Adjustments. He continues to also serve as a volunteer firefighter for the fire department.

But he has wanted to retire. He has built a new scaled-down home in the town and tinkers with motors and enjoys fixing things, something he will do more of when he does step down.

“I am doing part-time stuff, you know, so I’ve got things to keep me busy and I don’t like to sit around,” he said. “The town stuff? It’s time for somebody else to step up and do it.”

While he has weathered his share of turbulence on the board, Stoll said among the most rewarding experiences he has had as an elected official is the board’s work on state-mandated “Smart Growth” plan and the town’s comprehensive plan in the 1990s.

“We worked with Twin Lakes on a joint comprehensive plan and that took a while and there was certain elements of that that were very contentious, like the land use portion,” he said. “You try to anticipate what are going to be concerns, but you really can’t anticipate everything.”

Responsive government

Stoll said the board and committee collectively worked to be responsive to many different interests and “did a pretty good job” addressing the many concerns.

“Nobody’s ox was gored, but nobody got everything they wanted either, so that told me that was a pretty good plan,” he said.

Stoll admits he may miss being the town’s top elected official once he leaves office in the spring. He said he’d also remain on the Board of Adjustments.

“I’m sure I will (miss it) from time to time. But, then, you know, it’s a rewarding job,” he said. “You don’t do it for the money because there really isn’t any, but it’s very rewarding.”