Mayor, legislators dismayed after state committee cuts $10 million for proposed Kenosha innovation center

The $9.75 million in state funding for the Kenosha project was part of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $2.38 billion in recommended budget investments in his 2021-23 capital budget plan. Requested by the city, the funding would be used to help develop the center at the 107-acre Chrysler site under the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Plan. The neighborhood plan is focused on transforming the former blighted property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th Streets, into a hub for innovation and not only includes the innovation center, but would incorporate and modernize the surrounding neighborhoods that bolster it. The property has sat dormant now for more than a decade.