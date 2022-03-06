Meet the candidates for the Kenosha City Council District 6 position

Two candidates are running to represent District 6 as alderperson on the Kenosha City Council.

Ald. David Paff will face first time candidate Brandi Ferree. Paff is a former firefighter and deputy sheriff. Ferree is a purchasing agent and estimator for MC Home Builders, LLC.

The City Council position, which is part-time, comes with a two-year term and a $6,000 annual salary. The election will be held April 5. The two defeated Ryan Havron in the February primary.

District 6 takes in part of the northern half of the city, sitting between 13th and 30th Avenues as well as Washington Road and 18th Street. An interactive map of Kenosha’s aldermanic districts can be found online at the city’s website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses to the following in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Ferree: The prominent issues in our community include reducing violence, reducing the effects of climate change on our community, and ensuring that leadership is listening to constituents’ concerns and making compassionate decisions.

We have an opportunity to reduce community violence by breaking cycles of retaliation and de-escalating reactions to stress, as well as creating stable neighborhoods via environmental design.

An opportunity is present in proposed infrastructure. Solar panels have advanced to a point that they are a financially viable solution to utility production. They have been proven to provide significant savings over the lifetime of the equipment vs purchasing traditional grid power. The new City Hall, Downtown auditorium, and Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood the city is proposing have the longevity to justify investing in rooftop solar in order to save the city budget money in operations costs over the long term.

Paff: We are suffering through an epidemic of street level violence. Shootings, homicides and violence have become a real problem and the community expects us to fix it.

Social cohesion is a major issue I sense in Kenosha. Ever since the Kenosha riots of 2020 many people have taken a strong stance regarding their politics. This seems to be an educational issue. I am a patriotic person and support the Constitution, whereas many people don’t. All elected officials take an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the citizens should hold the elected people responsible to do so. As an artist and musician, I see all sides to the issues.

Small business growth in Kenosha should be supported and promoted. We need to spend our dollars locally to support one another. I do this and encourage others to do the same. When money is spent with local shops, it builds the local economy, and attracting tourism to Kenosha pumps the economy, which supports local jobs.

Why are you running for office?

Ferree: I’m running for office so everyone feels safe and connected to our community. Kenosha has a history that binds us, especially in District 6 with Peter Pirsch, PepsiCo, DeRangos; it also has a future full of new distinct small businesses like Smarties SweetTreats. I’m running for office so that every child in Kenosha sees they can build on our history and find a future here.

Through my involvement in the community I have witnessed areas in which society falls short for members of the community. I care about people, and an alderperson’s first responsibility is to care for the citizens’ needs and be a liaison for them to the city. I’m a listener, not a talker and I’m happy to listen to the needs of the community and negotiate a balance between citizens and city needs to find the best outcome.

Over the past few years I’ve seen people become frustrated because they feel like they aren’t being heard. I want to make sure that everyone sees a future in Kenosha.

Paff: There has been an ongoing increase of shooting, homicides, and violence that the taxpayers are demanding that the city address. We cannot avoid the problem. The City Council works with the administration to move city policy forward. We have both, a police chief, and a former police chief, who is the city administrator, working for the mayor. The citizens are frightened and fatigued by the continued crime and violence we witness.

Street resurfacing and repair remains on ongoing issue in Kenosha. I want to see the 22nd Avenue resurfacing project get completed. This was my idea going back a few years ago as I sought to work together with other aldermen as I have felt the north side seems to get overlooked when it comes to infrastructure spending.

With this year’s redistricting, District 6 will serve the area south of 18th Street and east of 22nd Ave. As I survey the new geographical area, I see several items I would like to get fixed such as streets, sidewalks, city trees and pedestrian ramps put in.

Anything else you would care to add?

Feree: I’ve been dedicated to improving District 6 in a multitude of ways like coordinating the Washington Park Clean Up in Spring 2021 where we collected 10 contractor bags of plastics, glass, and debris from the watershed. Over the last year I have also coordinated a food drive and winter supply drive benefiting Grace Welcome Center, and school supply drive benefiting Grant and Jefferson Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Bradford High School.

Paff: As I work in the district I see many residents flying the American flag. I fly the flag and have noticed that neither of my two opponents do. People wonder why there isn’t a greater show of patriotism.

All elections are local and I encourage all citizens to get involved in the local election process.

I have the pleasure to have rebuilt the Kenosha Velodrome. That was the first project I worked on and I am tremendously thankful to the city and residents for supporting this project. The track will live long into the future for generations of children and adults alike.

