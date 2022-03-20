Meet the City of Kenosha District 14 council candidates running in the spring April 5 election

Two men are running to represent District 14 on the Kenosha City Council.

Daniel Prozanski, who has represented the area since 2008, will face first-time candidate Dan Becker.

The City Council position, which is part-time, comes with a two-year term and a $6,000 annual salary. The election will be held April 5. There was on February primary.

District 14 is in the southern portion of the city and includes the Lance Middle School neighborhood. An interactive map of Kenosha’s aldermanic districts can be found online at the city’s website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses to the following in alphabetical order of their names:

What do you see as the issues?

Becker: Increasing public safety.

Promote an atmosphere for business growth.

Ensure responsible budgeting.

Communicate with residents.

Prozanski: When I speak with my constituents it is clear they are most concerned with continuing to improve infrastructure in the 14th District and throughout the city. The 14th District has many projects such as street repaving projects, park projects and storm water projects coming in 2022. Another concern of the residents of the 14th District is public safety. Continuing to add Police Officers on the streets and increase the number of Firefights/EMT’s is also a priority. All residents expect to be safe in their neighborhood. We also have an aging population and there is an increased need for EMT services. Economic development is important to the 14th district and the city. Creating an environment where companies that have good paying jobs and benefits want to locate in Kenosha is a major objective. Investing in Kenosha while limiting increases to the city portion of the tax bill continues to be a priority.

Why are you running?

Becker: I am running because I care about my city, Kenosha. Like many people, I feel that the events that have gone in our city are unacceptable. I thought that getting more involved in my community and in city government would be a way to help. I want to listen, learn, and bring new perspectives to the City Council. From starting, growing, and running a business in Kenosha for 24 years, I have a unique skillset that will help this get accomplished. I think that making change locally is important. I believe we have a great city with huge potential. I want to be a part of that as we move forward.

Prozanski: Kenosha is a great place to live and raise a family. That being said, Kenosha has its challenges and I want to bridge the gap between the past and the future. There is work to complete in the 14th district and throughout the city.

I am uniquely positioned with the leadership roles I have had the past 14 years to help both the 14th district and the city. For the past 12 years I have served as Chairman of the City of Kenosha Finance Committee where I have assisted with passing annual budgets that are under the state imposed levy limits. I have worked with city staff in refinancing city debt service saving the tax payers over $10 Million Dollars. I understand the complexities of TIF districts and the city’s ability to create TIF districts to finance projects city-wide. Finally, I am running because it is an honor to serve the residents of the 14th district and ask for your vote to continue serving you.

