Meet the City of Kenosha District 8 council candidates running in the spring April 5 election

Two men are running to represent District 8 on the City Council.

Bruce Fox, who currently represents the area, will face first time candidate David Mau. Fox previously served as an alderman from 1982-86 and 1990-94. Mau is a software engineer.

The City Council position, which is part-time, comes with a two-year term and a $6,000 annual salary. The election will be held April 5. There was on February primary.

District 8 takes in part of the southern side of the city, sitting largely south of Roosevelt Road and north of 80th Street, and east of76th Street and west of 26th Avenue. An interactive map of Kenosha's aldermanic districts can be found online at the city's website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses to the following in alphabetical order of their names:

What do you see as issues?

Fox: In the past two years COVID 19 has caused a burden on the City of Kenosha, its citizens and businesses. Businesses were increasing wages to attract workers, causing many to change jobs and therefore leave shortages in many sectors. Supply shortages in the food and manufacturing industries have led to price increases causing stress on families. Citizens have become very emotional trying to sort out their feelings and how to react to the personal views of others. We all need to be healthy and safe in our homes, schools, work place, and our city. The statistics show the pandemic is not over.

We are seeing more gun violence in Kenosha. We need to be better prepared for when and where incidents happen. I would like to help citizens form Neighborhood Watch groups on their blocks. Through these groups people can learn how to keep their families safe by being aware of what is going on around them. The more eyes available the better public safety will become for all of us.

Mau: Residents have told me that public safety is their main concern. I support our police officers and stand for law and order, to bring safety and comfort back to Kenosha. I have an interest in protecting and uplifting our officers by solving justice issues at the legislative level, not in the streets. I pledge a swift response to emergency situations, such as the one we faced in the summer of 2020. I have family in law enforcement, and I will work to strengthen the bond between officers and residents through Neighborhood Watch groups. My district neighbors have also expressed the importance of communicating with them, and keeping an open and honest government. I will answer all emails and phone calls in a timely manner.

Other concerns I will address are fixing the roads, eliminating waste in government spending, lowering taxes and restoring an atmosphere for business growth.

Why are you running?

Fox: I enjoy public service. To me, it is my way of giving back to the community. Since 1982 I have been an alderman for a combination of twelve years. While living in the same house for 48 years, I have been part of 3 different Aldermanic Districts. With the new redistricting after the 2020 census, I will remain in District 8.

District 8 lost the area east of 26th Avenue and gained a small area west the 39th Avenue and a large area south of 75th Street. This opens new challenges for me. The area west of 39th Avenue has been plagued with water in basements during heavy rain storms. Streets will be torn up over the next two years to correct the problem. The first phase will include 40th Avenue between 69th and 75th Streets.

The Chrysler Project is coming to fruition in the next couple of years. I would like to continue being active with the project. The project will include the Roosevelt School area. This will give the children of this area increased educational opportunities. The goal of the project is to create opportunities for young people to remain in the Kenosha area after graduation.

It would be an honor to serve the citizens of District 8 for the next two years.

Mau: I have an interest in making Kenosha a better place for future generations, where our families are safe and prosperous. I was born and raised in Kenosha, but for five years, I lived in Los Angeles, where I saw first-hand how poor decisions by lawmakers can destroy livelihood. California cities that were once flourishing and ideal, widely known for the American Dream, are now downtrodden with violence, unaffordable housing and a failing economy.

I returned home in 2015 with a renewed sense of family, purpose and appreciation for Wisconsin values. I am the CTO and serve on the board of directors for an IT company, and I’ve also operated a wedding band LLC business for over 10 years.

These positions have given me experience in strategic planning, leadership, fiscal oversight and governance systems. I have a penchant for attention to detail and efficiency, with a strong work ethic, and I feel like now is the time to put my skills to good use for Kenosha.

