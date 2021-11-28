Moderate property tax levy increase proposed in city budget subject of public hearing on Wednesday; Council to vote Thursday

Homeowners would see a slight increase in the city portion of their property tax bill in the proposed 2022 budget.

It will be the subject of public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a City Council Committee of the Whole session. The City Council will vote on a final version of the budget at a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Both Wednesday’s hearing and Thursday’s special session will be held in the council chambers in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.

The tax rate for 2022 is proposed to increase to $12.11 per $1,000 of the assessed property value. For a home valued at $200,000, owners would pay $2,422 in taxes to the city next year. In 2021, the owners of a $200,000 home paid $2,382 based on a tax rate of $11.91 per $1,000. It’s a difference of $40, or 1.7 percent.

The 2022 proposed tax rate represents the gross amount and does not include credits, such as lottery or “first dollar” credits, according to City Administrator John Morrissey.

City administration has also proposed an increase to the tax levy of 2.83 percent that would support its general fund budget for operations next year. The levy is expected to increase to $73,571,171, up from this year’s amount of $71,546,815.

In the 2022 proposal, the general fund budget is $90,995,276, up $200,000 to account for more than half of the increase for staff raises in 2021. That increase is offset, however, by $200,000 in federal stimulus funds. The general fund budget is expected to increase 2.37 percent from a revised 2021 total of $88,885,247. A year ago, the council originally adopted a general fund budget of $87,512,681 for 2021.

In addition, the city’s debt service will increase to $15,738,850 next year, up 3.28 percent, from $15,239,366 in 2021. Overall, the budget proposed for 2022 is $232,777,421 which is up 2.48 percent from the adopted 2021 budget of $227,142,985.

Pay and staff plans

City employees will receive a 2.25 percent raise in 2022, an administration-driven decision made as the city struggles to fill positions and retain employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administration had initially proposed a 1 percent levy-funded increase to all non-union employees. During a committee hearing, however, Mayor John Antaramian announced the additional 1.25 percent increase to general city employees. Police, fire and transit workers who are union-represented already have a 2.25 percent raise as part of their contracts and are included in the proposed budget and levy.

Earlier this year, the city received $13.2 million in federal recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. In October, the City Council approved a plan earmarking about $12.4 million for economic development, education, job training and technology. Within the allocated funds was about $1 million set aside for hazard pay for front-line workers in the pandemic.

A remaining $800,000 has yet to be allocated, but a portion of the pay increase for non-represented workers is expected to come from the same funds. The federal stimulus money will only fund the pay increases for next year, according to administration.

Just one new staff position has been recommended in 2022 — a media technician specialist in information technology, increasing the budget for salaries in that department by $60,512 to $464,280 in 2022. With that, the number of city positions will be 797.

Four part-time positions are being reclassified to full-time, including two in engineering services, which have been filled, according to Morrissey. Permanent part-time posts will become full-time in the inspections department and city attorney’s office, effective in October 2022.

The city still has more than 30 job openings, and is having difficulty filling several key positions.

Capital improvements

Spending in the city’s capital improvement plan is proposed to rise slightly, $65,000, from $18,467,572 this year to $18,532,572 in 2022. During the Finance Committee hearing, members approved the addition of $25,000 to fund playground equipment in 2022 and 2023 and $40,000 for athletic facilities improvements in each of those respective years.

CIP changes approved during a Parks Commission hearing included moving the funding for the Simmons Island Parking lot expansion from next year to 2023. In addition, grant funding of $442,390 originally allocated for Horizon Park in 2022, was moved 2023, as the city did not receive the grant, but is expected to apply again for the following year. Horizon improvements would be authorized from park impact fees, according to Morrissey.

“These two changes do not affect the total CIP funding because they are park impact fees, just a change in allocation years,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.